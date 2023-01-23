Big wins, like Thursday’s against No. 6 Tennessee, are dangerously fickle. If followed by a loss, all of the victory’s good work can be undone. This young Michigan men’s tennis team, however, seems far too mature for something like that.

There was an air of inevitability as fifth-year Patrick Maloney hit the winning point in his contest against Kade Mindry, Cleveland State’s best competitor. A pump of the fist and a celebratory scream capped a Vikings’ visit that was short, sweet and uncomplicated. As Maloney walked off, his teammates echoed the sentiment, as they had throughout No. 5 Michigan’s (4-0 overall) 7-0 win over Cleveland State (1-2).

“No one else plays the way we do,” sophomore Patorn Hanchaikul said. “We have the best energy in college tennis.”

Playing on the court adjacent to Maloney for both the doubles and singles games, the two were constantly and audibly motivating each other, which is quickly becoming a trademark of the team’s undefeated season thus far.

Hanchaikul and Maloney’s 6-3, 6-0 and 6-1, 6-0 wins were mirrored by 6-1, 6-2 and 6-2, 6-1 wins on the other side of the Varsity Tennis Center from fifth-year Andrew Fenty and sophomore Will Cooksey. Add to that a 2-0 win in the doubles matches, and it’s hard to get off the Michigan men’s tennis bandwagon. Whilst the remaining two ties offered closer match-ups, the Wolverines were able to make the cleansweep, registering their second 7-0 win without much fuss.

What was notable about the Michigan players was that they seemed in good touch from the get-go. As Hanchaikul put it, they “came out firing and hitting the ball well.”

“I hit twice before the games,” Hanchaikul said when asked about his preparation in particular. “In the warm-ups we are really intense, and play like it’s a real match.”

That preparation paid dividends as he easily dismantled his opponents on the day. Not only was his serve never broken — a feat mimicked by his teammates Maloney and fellow Cooksey — he won a whopping nine out of 12 games, not dropping any points in three of those.

Despite the nature of the victory, Michigan coach Adam Steinberg stressed that his team is not going to become complacent. When asked how, he simply said:

“Because we have goals to be number one, to win a national championship.”

Steinberg also went on to give his vote of confidence to this current squad, asserting that it is the deepest one he has ever coached. He pointed out how pleasing it was to see two upperclassmen rotated out from Thursday’s squad — for freshman Mert Oral and Hanchaikul — and not have the level significantly drop.

Looking forward to the ITA Kick-Off on Jan. 28, Steinberg suggested that this wouldn’t be the last of the rotation, as he attempts to give all 11 players on his roster a chance before settling on a fixed team. If the Wolverines continue to perform like they are, it seems like there’s a massive selection headache right around the corner.

The ball is in the court of the opponents now, and it will seemingly take a right good effort to break Michigan. The Wolverines didn’t look interested in slowing down whatsoever on Sunday and all the indicators suggest that they are just getting started.