Nobody really knew what this team was.

When the Michigan men’s tennis team began the season with a new head coach and without half of its roster, the Wolverines’ lineups, depth and future were all in flux.

And as Michigan played its first two matches without a full roster and found varied results, a fair amount of questions still surrounded the Wolverines — specifically, whether or not they had the depth to contend with the nation’s best.

At the ITA Kickoff Weekend, No. 14 Michigan (3-1 overall) answered all questions with a 4-0 blanking of Nevada (1-2) and a defining 4-3 win over No. 9 Stanford (2-1) to send the Wolverines to the ITA National Indoor Championships.

Michigan began its weekend strongly against the Wolf Pack in doubles, as senior Jacob Bickersteth and sophomore Nicholas Steiglehner cruised to a 6-2 win before senior Gavin Young sealed the doubles point in his match with a service winner.

Young also dominated in singles, coming to the net to finish off points and chasing his opponent around the court with snappy forehands en route to a 6-0, 6-2 win. Deep in the lineup at No. 6 singles, junior Will Cooksey rolled to a 6-1, 6-2 win to clinch the match for the Wolverines.

“I think the guys did what they needed to,” Michigan coach Sean Maymi said. “I thought (they) did well and (had) good energy in doubles and (were) able to come out and get some first sets early in singles. … I thought we competed fine today.”

But like its season-opening win against DePaul, Michigan’s rout of Nevada didn’t show much. Sure, the Wolverines had shored up some issues in doubles, but they knew that Sunday’s match against the ninth-ranked Cardinal would be the time to quash any qualms about their team.

And after Stanford eked out a doubles-point-deciding tiebreaker, Michigan’s depth in singles was put to the test.

To win this dual-match and punch their ticket to the National Indoors in New York City, the Wolverines would have to win four of the remaining six singles matches against a Cardinal lineup boasting top-ten recruits up and down the roster.

And when the dust settled after all the first sets, Michigan was leading in four of them — the four at the bottom of the lineup. While Young and Bickersteth lost their first sets 6-1 at No. 1 and No. 2 singles, respectively, the lower half of the Wolverines’ singles surged.

“(This) Stanford team is, gosh, they’re as deep as any team in the country,” Maymi said. “… We’ve got a lot of depth and a lot of heart, man, these guys are ready to show what they can do.”

But before the Wolverines could prove their fortitude, Young lost his match, notching another point for Stanford. With Michigan’s back against the wall, its remaining players dug in, starting with sophomore Bjorn Swenson.

Swenson, thrust into the No. 4 singles slot after seeing limited starts last season, won the important points against his opponent. Blasting forehands just above the net and rushing forward to slice away volleys, he gave the Wolverines their first point of the day.

Then it was senior Nino Ehrenschneider who, after being sidelined with an injury for the first two matches of the season, laced a return deep into the corner to cap off a tight tiebreak and level the score at 2-2.

“(I was) trying to play (my) game,” Ehrenschneider said. “My identity (is) having that serve-and-volley, trying to play aggressive, trying to play over his backhand. … I think it’s all about staying mentally tough … staying in the moment, staying present and taking the time and really trusting your game.”

At No. 2 singles, Bickersteth trusted his game. After a few errant shots on key points in the first set, Bickersteth trusted his heavy groundstrokes as he painted sidelines, softly dropped volleys and raced back and forth to hit tricky passing shots, giving Michigan its first lead of the day.

But moments later, at No. 6 singles, Will Cooksey dropped his third and final set and Stanford knotted the score at 3-3.

It all came down to junior Patorn Hanchaikul. The Patorn Hanchaikul that played in just four dual matches last season. The Patorn Hanchaikul that has battled in practice for a starting spot since he joined the team.

“It means a lot to me because over the past few years, I’ve put in a lot of work on court (and) off court,” Hanchaikul said. “This was the year that a lot of guys left from last year and I had a chance to step up. … Everything’s starting to pay off and (I’m) super proud of what I’ve done and what the team has done especially.”

It was all up to him, and it was up to his third and final set.

An early break from Hanchaikul soon turned into a 3-1 lead. Up 40-30, Hanchaikul spun in a serve and scampered to the net ready for Rajesh’s return. As Rajesh’s lob sailed just under the rafters of the Varsity Tennis Center, everything — his match, the dual-match and the Wolverines’ identity — was still up in the air.

The apprehension and uncertainty that swirled around Michigan ever since its turbulent offseason could be put to rest with one overhead.

And with one rocket of an overhead, Hanchaikul sealed the Wolverines’ spot at National Indoors and answered any doubts about his team.