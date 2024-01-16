This never would have happened last year.

Ondrej Styler would’ve fired off a couple aces, Andrew Fenty would’ve painted the lines with some backhand winners and Adam Steinberg would’ve silently pumped his fist from the sideline before glancing up at the scoreboard to see his team already up 1-0 heading into singles.

But Styler and Fenty graduated, and Steinberg is now coaching at Florida.

Instead, #14 Michigan’s (1-0 overall) retooled lineup lost the doubles point, before coming back to sweep singles on Monday against DePaul (0-1) in a 6-1 win to open the season.

Due to the departure of their best three players, the Wolverines tried out new configurations in doubles and found varied results. At No. 3 doubles, junior Will Cooksey and sophomore Nicholas Steiglehner broke serve consistently, cruising to a 6-2 win. At No. 2 doubles, sophomore Bjorn Swenson and senior Jacob Bickersteth struggled, falling 6-3 after flubbing volleys and failing to capitalize on deuce points.

“I think we have to do a little bit (of a) better job putting away some balls,” Michigan coach Sean Maymi said. “Specifically when we’re at the net and our partner’s serving and we have some opportunities (of) just controlling the point from there. I think we just allowed them to get back in the point … those small things in doubles kind of go a long way.”

Facing deuce and match point down 5-4, No. 1 doubles senior Gavin Young and junior Patorn Hanchaikul scrambled to the net. Young bunted a volley that stayed in the air for just long enough for the Blue Demons to swat it back, and as both Young and Hanchaikul extended out to return, their rackets clashed together and the ball fell into the net.

That lost match point pretty much sums up the Wolverines’ first doubles point of the season — miscommunication and hesitancy in key moments.

During the five-minute break between doubles and singles play, Maymi gathered the team in a huddle and made sure to stay sanguine.

“No real panic,” Maymi said. “… (The doubles point) is just one point that’s not going to win you the whole match. So just focusing on what we had to do for singles and making sure that we had great energy and not hanging our head.”

Pretty quickly into singles, Michigan realized that it was Michigan and that DePaul was DePaul. Last year’s Wolverines squad was loaded with talent up and down the lineup, so even without the top half of their past lineup they were able to dominate on Monday.

Young, now leading the team at No. 1 singles, attacked his opponent with his whippy forehand and graceful touch at the net en route to a lopsided 6-1, 6-1 match win. Across the Varsity Tennis Center at No. 2 singles, Bickersteth utilized his much heavier forehand, thumping deep balls and only coming in when necessary in a 6-3, 6-1 win that — like Young’s — was never really in contention.

The roster turnover also allowed Swenson a chance to play higher in the lineup. Slotted in at No. 3 singles, Swenson finished his match first with a 6-1, 6-3 win built from rocketing groundstrokes across the court and rushing the net with ease. Now one point away from clinching Michigan’s first match of the season, No. 5 Cooksey overcame slight service mishaps and rallied his opponent to failure.

From the box score, this match looks straightforward — a 6-1 drubbing of a middling mid-major. And once the Wolverines split up to their separate courts, it was. But on the doubles courts, an uncharacteristic collapse ruined Michigan’s chance of a sweep and more importantly highlighted issues in a significant element of a college tennis match: the doubles point.

“Luckily, we didn’t have to beat Tennessee today,” Maymi said. “We didn’t have to beat Stanford today. We just had to handle what was in front of us.”

Tennessee and Stanford, two powerhouses that the Wolverines beat last year, now loom on the current schedule.

And while losing the doubles point to DePaul is surmountable, it won’t be later in the season.