When the first meet of the season is a clash between two top-five powerhouses, near-perfection is needed to come away with the win. For the No. 4 Michigan women’s tennis team, however, perfection is what lacked.

On Sunday, the Wolverines (0-1) were outmatched by a steadfast No. 5 Oklahoma State (1-0), dropping the match due to a lost doubles point and singles miscues.

“Unfortunately, we didn’t play well in doubles, and need to figure that out,” Michigan coach Ronni Bernstein said. “It’s the first match, and although disappointing, there are a lot of things to take from the match and improve upon.”

The doubles point was the team’s forte both last season and in the fall due to strong communication between established pairs. A new duo of graduate Anna Ross and freshman Reese Miller never clicked, as the Cowgirls shot out to a 5-0 lead. From there, it didn’t take much for Oklahoma State to complete the match and win 6-1.

Hope of a comeback still lingered for the Wolverines, though, as the eighth-ranked duo of seniors Jaedan Brown and Kari Miller took their match handily, 6-3. The Cowgirls didn’t let that hope last long, though, as Safiya Carrington and Kristina Novak took a commanding 5-2 lead over sophomore Lily Jones and freshman Piper Charney that they never relinquished en route to taking both the match and the doubles point.

Michigan’s doubles struggles left it in a difficult position, as it then needed four singles wins in order to take the meet. Luckily for the Wolverines, the underclassmen weren’t going down without a fight.

The momentum swung Michigan’s way during the singles point, but not from the usual sources. While Charney, Jones and junior Julia Fliegner all took their first sets, Brown and No. 10 Miller dropped theirs after winning their doubles match.

Miller seemed to find her footing in the second set against No. 8 Anastasiya Komar, shooting out to a 3-0 lead. But, Komar came right back on a tear, dropping only one game to win in straight sets, 6-2, 6-4. Coming back from off-season knee surgery, Brown was unable to turn the tide, falling in straight sets.

“Our upperclassmen need to be better, and I know they will,” Bernstein said. “Our freshmen have done a great job and bring incredible energy. We will bounce back.”

While Michigan’s seniors struggled in singles play, the rest of the team started to pick up the slack. Charney, who boasts an 11-4 record in singles, made quick work of her opponent, besting her with better placement and net play, taking the set 6-2. It didn’t take much for Charney to duplicate the performance, carrying the momentum into the next set to take her match 6-2, 6-3.

Fliegner also proved herself, taking out No. 2 Ange Oby Kajuru. Kajuru, who boasted a 15-2 singles record, and the most wins of any ranked singles player, went down in straight sets, 6-4, 6-2.

“(Fliegner) beating one of the best players in the country was certainly a highlight,” Bernstein said. “We just need to have everyone competing and giving us a chance at every spot.”

Despite Fliegner’s win, Oklahoma State only needed one more point to take the match. The Wolverine’s hopes now rested with Jones.

Jones took a 1-0 lead with a commanding performance in the first set, just for Ayumi Miyamoto to tie it at 1-1 with a decisive second set win. The third set was where Jones’ mistakes took control, including a missed line drive on a game point. Instead of Jones taking the game, the miscue put her behind 2-3. Jones ultimately lost 4-6, 6-1, 6-3, and Oklahoma State captured the last point needed to take the meet.

“(The mistakes were) probably first match jitters, and we just didn’t execute well enough,” Bernstein said. “But, it’s tough to win four singles against a great team like we played last night.”

Despite their veteran struggles, the Wolverines saw potential from their freshman. If Michigan’s upperclassmen return to their previous form — like Bernstein believes they can — the Wolverines are poised to rebound and continue to develop their depth.