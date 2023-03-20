In their first sets of singles against No. 4 Ohio State, the group of senior Ondrej Styler and fifth-year seniors Andrew Fenty and Patrick Maloney lived up to the success expected of any trio of top-20 ranked players — the only such group for any team in the Intercollegiate Tennis Association.

It was much needed too.

After it was overwhelmed in doubles and juniors Jacob Bickersteth and Nino Ehrenschneider fell in their first sets just as quickly, the No. 5 Michigan men’s tennis team had a small margin of error heading into its second sets of singles. That margin became even slimmer — and eventually too much to handle — when that trio and junior Gavin Young faltered to start their second sets.

“The beginning of the second sets was the match,” Michigan coach Adam Steinberg said. “We needed to grab it at that time … but momentum shifts are part of tennis.”

The momentum shift was clear: after the Wolverines’ top four singles players won their first sets with margins of at least two games, all of them struggled to communicate in response to getting behind early breaks.

That shortcoming resulted in three of those four matches extending to third sets that gave No. 4 Ohio State multiple opportunities to grab a match-clinching point, and the Buckeyes took full advantage of them.

“We need to connect better as a team, especially when we play away from home,” Steinberg said. “When we play on the road, we lose sight of who we are sometimes.”

Michigan’s identity is to play together and turn the usually individualized sport of tennis into a team one. The Wolverines seamlessly apply this at home — as supported by their 31-match win streak at the Varsity Tennis Center.

Away from home though, Michigan’s record stands at just 22-10 over the same time span — suggesting that the Wolverines’ model of connecting with each other between points is less effective on the road.

While some Michigan players struggled to connect with each other especially in their second sets, Maloney and Young consistently leaned on each other over the course of their grueling three set singles matches.

“(Maloney and I) were pushing each other — I had belief in him and I’m sure he had the same belief back in me,” Young said. “Playing next to (Maloney), a fifth-year senior with a lot of experience, is really fun.”

Playing free is part of the Wolverines’ identity too, but Michigan routinely went away from that as it tightened up and suffered streaks of unforced errors. For Bickersteth, his streak of lost points became as large as 13 during his second set.

For the time being, the Wolverines’ momentum has been halted. But, to achieve its aspirations of winning the NCAA Team Championship, Michigan must quickly get back to dominating matches from the opening serve of doubles. In the midst of a four-match road trip, they have to channel that success away from home.

“Our doubles performance wasn’t good enough to set the tone for the match,” Steinberg said. “It wasn’t characteristic of how we play doubles, and that has to change.”

For that change to happen, the Wolverines’ group of seniors must lead the charge — as they own the most experience to expose opposing teams to Michigan’s unique style of play. Without their experienced veterans asserting themselves early, the Wolverines are left vulnerable to attacks to the net and shots of confidence from opposing teams.

Of course, they’ve been here before. Just last year, a loss to Ohio State ended their run in the NCAA Tournament.

“(Our final loss to Ohio State last season) definitely fueled us, helping us play with a lot of fire this week,” Young said. “We felt we would come out with more fight in this match.”

By wandering away from its identity of playing loose and for each other, Michigan surrendered its chance to grab its first road victory over Ohio State since 2001.