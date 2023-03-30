In a season chock full of top-ten showdowns, it’s easy to overlook the smaller ones. Especially in light of the No. 5 Michigan men’s tennis team’s recent doubles play struggles, which is typically a strength for the Wolverines, the door seemed cracked open for Nebraska this weekend.

But playing its second road match in a row, Michigan (15-2 overall, 2-0 Big Ten) never took its foot off the gas. The Wolverines won the first four points of the day, defeating Nebraska (9-5, 1-0 Big Ten), 4-0, for their second away win of the weekend to remain undefeated in Big Ten play.

As has been the case for much of this year, fifth-year senior Andrew Fenty and junior Gavin Young led the way for Michigan, winning their match handily by a score of 6-2. Their strength as a pair has defined the Wolverines’ success this year, which has often relied on a strategy of setting the tone early during doubles play.

However, recent doubles point losses in consecutive matches against No. 4 Ohio State as well as Wisconsin cast this scheme into doubt. Looking to turn things around, Michigan paired fifth-year senior Patrick Maloney with junior Nino Ehrenschneider, in a grouping which saw the two play alongside one another for the first time this season.

The switch proved a success, as Maloney and Ehrenschneider won their match 6-3 to secure the doubles point.

“We didn’t really like the energy of our doubles … it looked just a little bit flat,” Michigan coach Adam Steinberg said. “We just felt like, you know what, let’s change it up. And give it a spark. I thought it helped, I thought the guys did well today.”

Once singles play began, the Wolverines flexed their dominance, as senior Ondrej Styler won quickly to the tune of 6-4, 6-1. The win over Nebraska’s Roni Hietaranta marked his eighth singles victory in a row. Fenty, meanwhile, encountered slightly more resistance from his opponent in the two spot but ultimately came out on top by a score of 6-3, 6-3.

The dominance of those two upper class leaders, in addition to that of Maloney, is both a blessing and a curse. On one hand, their prowess could serve as the cornerstone of a national-championship caliber team. But there is also concern that over-reliance on their talents could come back to bite Michigan.

“It just can’t be on (Fenty and Styler’s) shoulders alone to carry this team. We need everybody,” Steinberg said.

Sophomore Will Cooksey was also a spark, holding a lead after winning his first set 6-3. He was broken early in the second set by Nebraska’s Nic Wiedenhorn, but broke back and kept the pressure on to eventually win the set, 7-5. This represents Cooksey’s first Big Ten singles play victory ever, which came in spite of a bout of sickness which significantly limited his practice over the last week.

“I was pressing and I was attacking (Wiederhorn’s) backhand pretty good,” Cooksey said. “Overall it was a tough match. It was a tough road trip for us. But I was glad to pull it out in the end.”

With as many top-10 matchups in the future as there are in the rear view mirror, Michigan can’t afford to waste any time worrying about less challenging foes. But the record doesn’t discriminate between opponents, and this week, the Wolverines’ efforts were enough to add to the win column and keep the momentum going.