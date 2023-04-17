On Saturday, the Michigan men’s tennis team needed to bounce back after a tough loss to Ohio State.

And it did so in dominant fashion through 4-0 sweep, the No. 6 Wolverines (19-3 overall, 5-1 Big Ten) defeated Indiana (12-11, 1-5) quickly.

In doubles, fifth-year Andrew Fenty and junior Gavin Young got off to a massive early lead, one they never relinquished. Quickly, the pair defeated Patrick Fletchall and Ilya Tiraspolsky 6-1.

Much like their teammates, junior Jacob Bickersteth and senior Ondrej Styler made quick work of Luka Vukovic and Ekansh Kumar. With this win, the Wolverines captured the doubles point, something they have struggled to do as of late.

“I still think it’s the strength of our team,” Michigan coach Adam Steinberg said. “… It’s not rocket science. We just have to start playing better. They know it and I still think we have one of the strongest doubles lineups in the country. I believe that one hundred percent.”

With the doubles point already captured, the remaining match was left unfinished. But fifth-year Patrick Maloney and junior Nino Ehrenschneider ended with a 5-4 lead.

In singles, the Wolverines continued to roll. Similar to his doubles match, Fenty made quick work of his opponent. He broke early in both sets to win, 6-2, 6-1.

“I just feel like I’ve been in a great routine in my matches,” Fenty said. “I feel like I’ve been very solid on my return and I feel that I just keep building and … playing very confident(ly).”

Bickersteth then followed suit, breaking early as well. He followed up his first set with an equally impressive second set, winning 6-2, 6-2.

Ehrenschneider also played strong tennis, and broke serve early. He didn’t relinquish this lead in the first set, and took it quickly. In the second set, Ehrenschneider broke again. He didn’t lose this lead either, winning the set and the match, 6-2, 6-3.

With the match out of reach for the Hoosiers, play was abandoned. However, Michigan was well on its way to an even larger victory, as it led most of the matches. Styler broke in the middle of the first set, carrying that momentum through the rest of the match to claim the 6-4, 5-4 win.

Much like Styler, Young also won his first set and followed up with a 5-3 lead in the second set before play ceased.

Everything went right for Michigan, as each Wolverine dominated their opponents en route to the team victory.

Overall, Michigan’s strong play has been consistent this season. With the postseason looming, the Wolverines will continue to leverage this against their opponents as they continue their quest for a championship.