When the No. 5 Michigan women’s tennis team arrived at Northwestern, it had one goal in mind: stay undefeated in the Big Ten.

Behind a commanding doubles performance and successful adaptations during singles play, the Wolverines (14-3 overall, 6-0 Big Ten) did just that, cruising past the Wildcats (5-11, 1-3), 4-0, on Saturday.

Michigan got off to a hot start on the doubles point with freshman Lily Jones and sophomore Julia Fliegner making quick work of their opponents to win their match 6-1. Senior Andrea Cerdan and junior Merri Kelly did not share in the same smooth path that their teammates traveled on, finding themselves down 3-2, with neither side being able to hold the serve throughout the first five sets. The pair eventually figured it out, though, and came back to win 6-3, putting the Wolverines up 1-0.

“I’m happy with the way we competed today,” Michigan coach Ronni Bernstein said. “But I think at times, especially early on in the singles, we struggled. We’re going to have to be even better tomorrow (against Illinois).”

Struggle is a good word to describe how the Wolverines’ singles play started. Northwestern came out strong, displaying an offensive game plan that was initially too much to handle. Michigan could not adapt to the Wildcats’ aggressive style, and found itself down a set on four courts. But the Wolverines had no plans to be upset, and made mid-match adjustments to start turning things around.

“I was hoping we’d come out a little better to start the singles,” Bernstein said. “I think at times, especially early on in the singles, we struggled a little, but we were tough, and I’m proud of how tough we were.”

That toughness eventually broke through. All four courts adapted to the net-heavy presence of Northwestern, and came back to win their second sets.

While a majority of Wolverines dropped the first set, Cerdan commanded it. She took complete control of the second to win her match 6-3, 6-0. Finishing first, she had the opportunity to stand by and cheer on all of her teammates.

This is a familiar situation for Cerdan, who has been a leader for the team. Her dominant performances in both singles and doubles usually leave her with some time to watch her teammates, and strengthen the bond they all share.

“She’s been great for us,” Bernstein said. “She’s super vocal on the court, and she’s been having a great year. Her teammates have a lot of confidence in her, and she’s a big part of why we’ve had such a successful start to the season.”

With Cerdan watching on, Jones clinched the Wolverines’ third point of the afternoon with a come-from-behind win on a tiebreaker during the second set. Junior Gala Mesochoritou successfully adapted to her opponent’s play and won two straight sets to claim the fourth point, and the meet, for Michigan.

Riding a Big Ten hot streak, it’s still all gas and no brakes for the Wolverines as they enter the back half of their eight straight conference meets. While enjoying current successes, this year’s team knows there is a legacy to uphold.

“I think everyone on the team has the same goal,” Cerdan said. “Win the Big Ten undefeated, win the Big Ten Championships, and use that momentum to fight for a national championship.”

If the Wolverines continue to adapt to their opponents while holding their own, another dominant win shows their potential for ending up on top of it all.