With the NCAA Tournament in full swing, the No. 5 Michigan women’s tennis team looked to get off to a strong start against Youngstown State in its quest for a national title.

And it did just that.

In a 4-0 sweep against the Penguins (11-9 overall) on Friday, the Wolverines (23-3) completed a rapid landslide that kicked off their tournament campaign on a dominant foot.

Throughout the season, Michigan has been a force both on the road and at home. Following that success, the Wolverines earned home-court advantage for their first few NCAA Tournament matches — playing their most important match yet for their own fans at the Varsity Tennis Center.

“It’s huge to host,” Michigan coach Ronni Bernstein said. “It means we’ve had a great year and we deserve it. I feel like we’re tough to beat at home.”

Starting off strong, freshman Lily Jones and sophomore Julia Fliegner took care of business against Lili Minich and Cecilia Rosas, as they were able to break serve early and often. This led to a 6-1 victory.

Juniors Merri Kelly and Kari Miller were dominant as well. Though their serve was broken early, they won the last four games of the match on their way to a 6-2 triumph over Julia Marko and Line Greyling.

With Kelly and Miller’s win, the Wolverines clinched the doubles point, and the remaining match was abandoned.

Michigan then turned its attention to singles, where the Wolverines looked to build upon their doubles success.

After her earlier performance, Kelly won the first set quickly, failing to drop a game. The next set was much of the same, where she continued her rout. She went on to win convincingly, 6-0, 6-1. Jaedan Brown continued Michigan’s winning ways, with her own straight-set victory, 6-2, 6-2.

Fliegner would finish off Youngstown State soon after with the Wolverines’ third consecutive straight-set victory of the match. Breaking numerous times, Fliegner opened up a lead she didn’t relinquish in both sets, winning 6-2, 6-3

With Fliegner’s win, Michigan secured its fourth point of the day, enough to clinch the entire match. From there, remaining matches were abandoned, though the Wolverines looked well on their way to victory in other matches as well. Miller and senior Andrea Cerdan were both one game away from straight-set victories in their own matches, and Jones had won her first set as well.

Overall, Michigan shined as its stellar play pushed the team forward. In just under two hours, the Wolverines dismantled their opponents, not dropping a set en route to a 4-0 victory.

“It’s nice for the girls to be loose and not have too much stress,” Bernstein said.

And stress-free it was.

With ease, Michigan advanced to the second round of the NCAA Tournament. And in the process, the Wolverines have continued to show the field why they are national title contenders.