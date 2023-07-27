Around two months ago, the abrupt departure of former Michigan men’s tennis coach Adam Steinberg left the Wolverines without their longtime leader and raised a plethora of questions regarding the team’s future.

On Thursday, one of those questions was answered.

It was announced by Warde Manuel that Sean Maymi, formerly the head coach of men’s tennis at Nebraska, was hired as Michigan’s new head coach.

“I am beyond grateful for this opportunity to lead the men’s tennis program,” Maymi said. “Thank you to Warde (Manuel) and Elizabeth (Heinrich) for all their hard work during this process. Ann Arbor is a very special place for me and my family and I can’t wait to get to work.”

Maymi is returning to Ann Arbor after serving as the Wolverines’ associate head coach from 2008-11 and 2015-18, in addition to a stint as assistant coach from 2006-08. In tandem with former Michigan head coaches Steinberg and Bruce Berque, Maymi helped the Wolverines to eight NCAA Tournament appearances and was named ITA Midwest Regional Coach of the Year in 2008.

With the Cornhuskers for five seasons, Maymi compiled a 43-68 record and failed to qualify for the NCAA Tournament or progress past the second round of the Big Ten Championship. Notably, however, Maymi led Nebraska to its most Big Ten regular season wins in program history.

Prior to Michigan, Maymi served one-year stints as assistant coach and volunteer coach at Fresno State and Northwestern, respectively.

Maymi will take over a fairly different Wolverine roster than last year’s team that went 27-5 and reached the NCAA Tournament quarterfinals. Following that success — along with the graduation of three top players and the addition of three new freshmen — Maymi will be met not only with high expectations but also the challenge of a new coach leading a virtually new team.