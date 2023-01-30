With a trip to the National Indoors Championship on the line, the No. 5 Michigan men’s tennis team entered the ITA Kickoff Weekend weekend with one goal — win both of its matches.

Despite spots of trouble, the Wolverines (6-0 overall) posted matching 4-0 victories over Cal Poly (0-2) on Saturday and No. 24 Northwestern (4-2) on Sunday.

Michigan began its weekend against the Mustangs, and doubles play quickly exposed the difference in skill between the two. At No. 1 doubles, fifth-year Andrew Fenty and junior Gavin Young jumped ahead to a 4-1 lead, while the No. 2 doubles pair of fifth-year Patrick Maloney and senior Ondrej Styler found similar success with a 4-2 edge.

“We were just focused,” Styler said. “We were focused on closing in at the net, serving well, and being aggressive off the return.”

While slight drops in focus allowed Cal Poly to collect a few more games, both Wolverine duos ultimately righted the ship, as both pairs won 6-4.

That success carried into singles, as every Michigan player won their first set. After Young and Fenty earned a 3-0 lead, however, the Wolverines’ focus began to falter.

“I thought the energy could have been better,” Michigan coach Adam Steinberg said. “You think one match will end and it kind of hurts your intensity a little bit. I thought we did too much scoreboard watching, I think it hurt our energy.”

Setting the tone for the rest of the weekend, Styler regained his momentum. Emerging from a trade of service holds in his second set, he broke his opponent’s serve with a volley winner to notch the team’s fourth and final point.

With Saturday’s sweep under their belt, the Wolverines returned to a raucous Varsity Tennis Center on Sunday eager to take on the Wildcats.

Early into doubles, however, cracks in Michigan’s game began to show. While Maloney and Styler steamrolled their opponents, Young and Fenty traded holds to 3-3 and No. 3 doubles pair sophomore Will Cooksey and junior Jacob Bickersteth lost four games in a row, resulting in a 4-2 deficit.

And when Young and Fenty fell 6-4 via a break at deuce, all eyes turned to Cooksey and Bickersteth.

Down 15-40, 5-6, the duo fended off three match points, each accompanied by increasingly wild cheers from their teammates on the court adjacent. With the match now in a decisive seven-point tiebreak, Steinberg was quick to offer his advice between points.

“(I told them) just keep going,” Steinberg said. “They were playing really well. They just needed to find the break.”

And “find the break” they did, and not just once. Breaking their opponents serve three times, Cooksey and Bickersteth earned a 5-1 lead. After a Cooksey volley down the middle, the Wolverines won the match, 7-6 (2), claiming the doubles point.

“It was pretty cool,” Bickersteth said. “I haven’t really been a part of many doubles wins other than last year, but it was really cool to get that one for us.”

In contrast to Saturday, Michigan didn’t quite run away with the singles. With just four of the six Wolverines winning their first sets, and only two of those in decisive fashion, it was clear that Northwestern wasn’t going to go down without a fight.

However, following two swift wins from Bickersteth and Fenty, Michigan found itself up 3-0 again, searching for that final win to complete the sweep.

Most spectators turned their view to the No. 4 singles court, where Young looked set to clinch the match. After a surge from his opponent, however, the chances of a quick victory for the Wolverines had faded.

Meanwhile, one court over, Styler mounted a comeback following a 6-0 second set loss, and a 4-1 deficit in the third.

“(There) was a huge shift of momentum in the beginning of a second set that lasted until the third set,” Styler said. “… I think it’s just crucial to believe that there’s going to be a turning point at some point.”

Styler’s turning point materialized with a three-game winning streak, followed by an exchange of holds, until he found himself in a tiebreak to decide the set and the match for Michigan.

Down 2-0, Styler rose to the occasion — rushing to the net to put away volleys and forcing errors to bring the score to 6-3. After dropping one match point, Styler hammered an ace out wide and raised his hands in victory, as his teammate’s cheers filled the tennis center.

“The guys were amazing today,” Steinberg said. “They fought like crazy together and I told them it’s one of the matches I’m most proud of in the nine years I’ve been here. We’re thrilled to go to Chicago and I told the guys they deserve to be there, among the best.”

The Wolverines believe they have the ability to win against any opponent. If they can overcome adversity like they did over the weekend, those beliefs aren’t out of the question.