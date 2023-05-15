22-0.

That’s the Michigan men’s tennis team’s record in matches where it won the doubles point this season.

And, as those wins piled up, the Wolverines’ record stood to remind opponents that they were unstoppable in matches after taking a 1-0 lead.

Earlier this year, No. 10 seed Southern California was one of those opponents: relinquishing the doubles point before losing to then-No. 4 Michigan, 4-1. On Friday, though, after winning doubles, Michigan lost four of its six first sets in singles — only the third time all season. With the result of the other two matches being losses to Ohio State, Michigan’s destiny appeared up in the air on Friday.

That is until senior Ondrej Styler took control of a third set tiebreaker in which he fell behind early, 4-1. He altered the Wolverines’ fate by winning six of the next seven points to stamp his team’s narrow victory over USC.

In a fashion reminiscent of its Super Regional match against Texas last season, No. 7 Michigan (27-4 overall) slightly edged out the Trojans (21-8), 4-3, to clinch back-to-back appearances in the NCAA Team Championship.

“I told the team, ‘You’ll remember that for the rest of your life,’ ” Michigan coach Adam Steinberg said. “(Matches like these) are why you come to Michigan — to play in front of crowds like these.”

It was a crowd who will remember the ease with which the Wolverines overcame USC in doubles.

After running out to matching 5-1 leads, Michigan’s No. 1 and No. 2 pairs closed their matches just as quickly. Soon after fifth-year senior Patrick Maloney delivered an ace to finish action at No. 2 doubles, an unforced error by the Trojans’ No. 1 doubles helped fifth-year senior Andrew Fenty and junior Gavin Young clinch the doubles point for the Wolverines. It showed the turnaround Fenty endured throughout the set — as he appeared uncomfortable early through a series of unforced errors.

“We couldn’t have played doubles better,” Steinberg said. “But, for (USC), you maybe lose the doubles point like that and say, ‘Okay, it’s gone. It’s over.‘ And, they came out with renewed energy.“

Michigan was able to stall the Trojans’ revived intensity at the start of singles.

Capitalizing on its early first set breaks, Young rocketed three consecutive aces to maintain a 3-0 lead at No. 5 singles and Maloney pinpointed an ace to push a 3-1 lead at No. 2 singles.

Then, USC took a pair of breaks on unforced errors by junior Nino Ehrenschneider and Maloney midway through their first sets, propelling the Trojans to take full control of momentum. After Maloney and junior Jacob Bickersteth — at No. 6 singles — dropped their first sets in matching 6-3 deficits, Ehrenschneider fell short on long rallies extending to as many as 31 shots.

“My first serve percentage wasn’t that high, and I was missing too many approach shots,” Ehrenschneider said.

Meanwhile, Fenty and Young followed each other’s success — finishing their first sets with comfortable leads — as they looked to push Styler alongside them.

But, after Styler dropped his first set, 7-5, everyone’s attention turned back to Ehrenschneider’s side. Having dropped four sets in singles, the Wolverines needed to force a third set on at least one court to reopen their path to victory.

And Ehrenschneider looked to answer the call.

He shot out to a 5-2 lead in his second set, but a few bad shots and passive play led to him dropping five consecutive games to lose his match. He held resolute in a stretch of time that saw the two teams trade points.

Included was Michigan giving away two points on Ehrenschneider’s side.

“It’s tough to lose three matches on one side … but, of course, if my teammates are struggling … I try to encourage them to keep fighting and fighting.”

That mentality is exactly what the Wolverines employed to keep the match tight down the stretch.

So, with Michigan down 3-2 in the midst of their third sets, Young and Styler delivered.

“We still remember losing in the (NCAA Quarterfinals) last year,” Steinberg said. “We’re excited to be back and change the result … This group of guys wants it so badly for each other.”

And, if the Wolverines can keep the sting of defeat fresh in their minds, they’ll come one match closer to their ultimate goal: winning the NCAA Team Championship.