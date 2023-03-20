Following two seasons which failed to end with a win over its rivals in Columbus, the No. 5 Michigan men’s tennis team traveled to No. 4 Ohio State with the hopes of ending the streak. In the end though, determination was not enough, and the Buckeyes (16-2 overall) defeated the Wolveines (14-2), 4-2, behind their stamina and power.

Michigan’s downfall started early in doubles play. In an error-filled match, the Ohio State duo of Robert Cash and Justin Boulais took down the pair of fifth-year Andrew Fenty and junior Gavin Young, 6-3.

On the opposite side of the venue, junior duo Nino Ehrenschneider and Jacob Bickersteth battled at deuce, with a set score sitting at 4-4, against Ohio State’s Cannon Kingsley and J.J. Tracy. Ultimately, they could not hold on, not only losing the game-deciding point, but also the set, 6-4, soon after. Following two doubles match losses, the Wolverines had dropped the doubles point, for only the fourth time this season.

“It obviously hurt,” Young said. “It’s never easy going in to singles down 0-1.”

Yet, they had no choice but to play on.

However, any remaining hope for Michigan began to fizzle when Bickersteth quickly fell to Cash, putting the Buckeyes up 2-0. Ehrenschneider experienced a similar fate, as the Buckeyes’ Jack Anthrop closed out the second set 6-4.

With the match score sitting at 3-0, all eyes turned to court No 1. Despite multiple, long-rally wins and a 6-3 first-set victory, senior Ondrej Styler found himself stuck at 6-6 with Kingsley in the second. However, Styler was able to recreate the momentum of his first set, as he finished the tiebreaker, 7-4, ending in a victory set.

While the Buckeyes seemed poised to take the match, the remaining Wolverines were attempting to create their comeback stories, as all three matches entered the third set.

In the No. 2 singles match, Fenty battled in a constant back-and-forth match. After taking the first set, despite an early deficit, Fenty dropped the second 7-6 after Boulais delivered a powerful, overhead winner. Even so, Fenty managed to win the third, 6-2, effectively clinching another Michigan point and making history in the process —becoming the only Michigan player to secure 100 wins in both singles and doubles.

With only two matches remaining, Young entered his third set against Tracy coming off the high of a second-set win. After bringing the set score to 5-4, Young was forced into one of the biggest tennis challenges — breaking the opponent’s serve. However, with a wide left shot that went out, Young handed the set, and match, to Ohio State.

Another three-set thriller between Maloney and the Buckeyes’ James Trotter, was left unfinished, tied at 6-6, before Ohio State clinched the win.

Clearly, Michigan failed, time and time again, when it came to tight matches. In the midst of an excellent season, these surprisingly close losses raise questions as to where Michigan goes from here.

“I think we need to connect better as a team, especially when we play away from home,” Michigan coach Adam Steinberg said. “When we get away, we lose sight of really who we are, and that … hurts.”

Considering the Wolverines face three straight away matches, this problem will be at the forefront of the team’s mind, as they continue preparing for the Big Ten Tournament.

But these adjustments are for the future, because on Sunday, the Wolverines were simply outplayed.