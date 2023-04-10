On paper, the No. 4 Michigan’s men’s tennis team and its No. 3 Ohio State counterpart are nearly identical.

Both have rosters deep with talent. Both began their seasons with 10-plus match long win streaks. Both have upperclassmen dominating in the upper half of their lineups. Both are ranked within one position of each other.

But when the Wolverines went on the road to Columbus on March 19, floundered in doubles and couldn’t compensate on the singles court in front of an overwhelming scarlet and gray crowd, Ohio State proved it had the upper hand.

And with a chance to level its record against the Buckeyes at home and all but guarantee Big Ten Champion status, Michigan (18-3, 4-1 Big Ten) came up short, unable to mount a comeback against Ohio State (23-2, 6-0) and lost 4-2.

Early on, however, the teams were neck in neck with all three double courts knotted at deuce. While the Wolverines converted two out of the three deuce points, the Buckeyes responded with breaks of their own. Scores across the three doubles courts quickly became lopsided, beginning with the No. 9 duo of fifth-year Andrew Fenty and junior Gavin Young.

Lacing crosscourt passing shots and slamming overheads, Fenty and Young cruised to a 6-1 win at the No. 1 doubles spot. Just one court over at No. 3 doubles, senior Ondrej Styler and junior Jacob Bickersteth had opposite results — unable to communicate on key points, they dropped their set 6-2. As Styler and Bickersteth lost, No. 2 doubles pair fifth-year Patrick Maloney and junior Nino Ehrenschneider were also losing. Down 5-2, Maloney and Ehrenschneider would need to eliminate any further errors if Michigan wanted any chance at claiming the doubles point.

Loosening up, Maloney began to consistently rocket returns, moving in with the space he had created and, with the help of some Ehrenschneider dropped volleys, rallied to win two consecutive games. With the lead decreased to 5-4, however, Ohio State didn’t flinch — serving out the set and claiming the doubles point leaving the already disjointed Wolverines disappointed heading into singles.

“We gotta play better doubles,” Michigan coach Adam Steinberg said. “That’s the key right now. We’re not even close in the doubles lately, which is frustrating. It’s frustrating for the guys.”

Frustration was apparent early in singles too, as the Wolverines lost four of their six first sets. Paths to four points began to disappear. While his teammates were down, however, Styler spearheaded a comeback. Resurging from a break that put him down 5-3, Styler fired off aces to level the score at 5-5 and, after a trade of holds, brought the match to a tiebreak. A first set tiebreak which, lasting for a combined 32 points, gave Michigan a much-needed first set win with Styler fending off multiple match points before emerging victorious, 7-6 (15).

“It was the craziest tiebreaker I’ve ever played,” Styler said. “It was a first-time situation for me and all I tried to do was stay in the moment and keep going for my shots and eventually go for the win.”

That confidence and focus, however, was nearly exclusive to Styler’s court. It was harder to find for Maloney and Young, who dropped their matches in straight sets. That left Ohio State one match win away from a season sweep. Motivated to deny the Buckeyes a 4-0 win, Michigan persisted on its remaining courts.

“They fought unbelievably (in singles) to get back in the match,” Steinberg said. “They wouldn’t quit. I was really proud of the guys for that and (that) put us back in a position to actually have a chance to win the match.”

And the Wolverines nearly took that chance — collecting wins through Fenty and Styler at No. 1 and No. 2 singles respectively, Michigan notched its only two points of the day.

Despite coming back in the second set to send the match to a third deciding set, Bickersteth eventually sailed a forehand long on match point, losing 4-6, 6-4, 1-6. As Bickersteth’s opponent celebrated and his teammates stormed the court, the Wolverines watching from the sidelines solemnly walked onto the court to console their teammate.

Because while on paper Michigan and Ohio State don’t have much separating them, the final score, a product of the Buckeyes’ dominance, tells a different story.