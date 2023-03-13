Oftentimes, tennis is as much of a mental battle as it is a physical one.

And early into doubles — despite scores being mostly balanced across the board — the No. 6 Michigan women’s tennis team was winning the mental battle. While the Wolverines’ errors were met with ample encouragement from the packed Varsity Tennis Center, mistakes from Michigan State players resulted in cheers, only increasing their slumped shoulders and frustrated head shakes. After Michigan secured the doubles point, thanks to minimizing those errors, the five-minute break preceding singles play offered both teams an opportunity.

For the Wolverines, to build upon their winning momentum and roll into singles with confidence. For the Spartans, to right the ship, regroup and enter singles with a sense of vengeance and plans of an upset. As per usual for Michigan, a squad undefeated when it claims the doubles point, the Wolverines’ streak in maintaining dominance continued.

“We start off the year and we’re winning the doubles point and (the team) gets confident and they kind of expect to (keep winning),” Michigan coach Ronnie Bernstein said. “(The energy carries over) for sure. And I feel like the girls, it’s not that we can’t win four (singles) points, but I feel really confident against anybody if we can get the doubles point. So it takes a little pressure off the singles.”

Now with the doubles point under their belt, the Wolverines stormed into singles. And as leads manifested for Michigan, signs of collapse from Michigan State began to show.

It started on court six. After junior Merri Kelly secured an early break and notched a consecutive hold to put her up 3-0, her opponent turned to the wall, striking a ball against it in frustration as Kelly walked to her bench. Soon after on court five, junior Gala Mesochoritou rocketed a winner cross court to take the first set 6-1, as her opponent — solemnly watching the ball fly by — stood frozen.

While the wind continued to dissipate from the Spartans’ sails, the Wolverines’ confidence only grew.

As to what caused Michigan State’s frequent lethargy, and to what boosted Michigan’s confidence, it could’ve been the fact that the Spartans haven’t beaten the Wolverines in 22 years. Perhaps it was the maized-out crowd cheering on Michigan at every step. Whatever it was, Michigan State needed a turning point.

And on court four, against senior Andrea Cerdan, Spartan Juliette Nask had an opportunity to do just that and level the set score at four. After grinding out a lengthy point only to sail a shot past the baseline, Nask sunk to the ground in defeat as Cerdan pumped her fist, unaffected.

“When my opponent gets frustrated I don’t really pay attention to their emotions,” Cerdan said. “I know they want a reaction out of me, but I use that to my advantage (and I) just keep (playing) in a way to make them a little bit more frustrated and make them more uncomfortable.”

That contrast of emotions, and Michigan’s unrelenting confidence, echoed across the courts of the tennis center. With Mesochoritou and Cerdan rolling through their second sets, and Kelly fighting through a tiebreaker to clinch the match, the Wolverines firmly asserted their physical and mental edge.

And as the Wolverines prepare for the remainder of Big Ten conference play, their unwavering confidence on Saturday — albeit against an inferior opponent — set a benchmark they’ll need to replicate, if not surpass, throughout the season.