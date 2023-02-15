On Monday, 12 consecutive points won wasn’t a blip on the radar for a normally impressive Michigan men’s tennis team.

Senior Ondrej Styler’s domination across three games diminished any hope that No. 6 Southern California could secure a point in a singles match where the Trojans’ No. 12 Stefan Dostanic stood one set up.

And because USC had lost the doubles point and four first sets in singles, Dostanic’s point was one the Trojans desperately needed. But, Styler’s streak of 12 point-winning plays stalled USC’s momentum, heavily contributing to its downfall.

As a group, the fourth-ranked Wolverines (10-0 overall) have been impossible to beat lately, as shown by their free-flowing 4-1 win over the sixth-ranked Trojans (6-1).

Michigan coach Adam Steinberg recognized his own team’s level of domination and sat beside Styler ahead of his 3-2 second set deficit, arms relaxed to his sides and legs extended in front of him.

“I told (Styler), ‘You’re not losing your serve the rest of the night, no way,’ “ Steinberg said. “When he really gets that Styler intensity going, he’s very tough to beat.”

The victory was kickstarted by Michigan grabbing the first three breaks in doubles.

“Going up 4-2 on all three doubles courts calmed everyone down,” Steinberg said. “(USC)’s not a team we are very familiar with, so seeing those scores made everyone feel we’re close to the finish line.”

The calming effect of those scores was palpable. With one doubles match won, the Wolverines’ No. 3 pair of sophomore Will Cooksey and junior Jacob Bickersteth clinched the doubles point on a quick volley to win, 6-4. Meanwhile, Michigan’s No. 1 pair of Styler and fifth-year senior Patrick Maloney was left two points away from downing the Trojans’ 12th-ranked duo.

And, just as they have done all season, the Wolverines quickly turned their attention to singles — with freshman Bjorn Swenson opening up the scoreboard for Michigan with a break.

Even though Swenson’s 6-2 and 6-0 loss gave USC its lone point of the match, his early confidence faded and translated to the Wolverines’ first set success in singles all across the Varsity Tennis Center.

After Bickersteth, fifth-year senior Fenty and junior Gavin Young swiftly won their first sets, Maloney continued the momentum by routing his opponent in a tiebreaker by winning seven consecutive points to close the set.

“My opponent and I were getting pretty chippy,” Maloney said. “Once it got to 3-3 (in the tiebreaker), I could tell he was getting angry, so I capitalized on it, trying to make as many balls as possible and using the crowd behind me.”

The Wolverines capitalized on their four first set wins in singles, with Bickersteth extending Michigan’s lead to 2-0 on a blistering forehand to finish in two sets, 6-3 and 6-2.

While Styler steamrolled his Trojan opponent through three games, Young went up a double break and delivered a cross-court lob on his second match point opportunity. His 6-4 and 6-1 win improved his dual singles record to 6-0 and gave the Wolverines a wide 3-1 lead over USC.

“(Young) is a good example of how we want to play,” Michigan associate head coach Benjamin Becker said. “We want to come in a lot and have our opponents come up with good passing shots … (putting) them under pressure.”

With that pressure in place, Maloney sealed the deal, grabbing the only break of his second set and not looking back in a 7-6 (3) and 6-4 win that clinched the Wolverines’ 10th straight win.

“This was one of the best wins this program has had in a long time,” Steinberg said. “When I got this job, (beating USC felt) so far away. It’s a dream come true to see where this program is now.”

With five of Michigan’s first 10 victories coming against ranked teams — a number equal to its total number of ranked regular season wins in the entirety of last year — Steinberg’s dream may only continue to broaden.