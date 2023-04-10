Going into Saturday’s match against Purdue, the No. 3 Michigan women’s tennis team hoped to continue its four-match winning streak.

And in dominant fashion, the Wolverines (16-3 overall, 8-0 Big Ten) kept the win streak alive, defeating the Boilermakers (12-6, 3-4), 4-0.

“Today was just very, very good tennis from us,” Michigan coach Ronni Bernstein said.

Quickly, Michigan jumped to an early advantage as junior Jaedan Brown and senior Andrea Cerdan defeated Liz Norman and Tara Katarina Milic, 6-2. Soon after, Purdue responded with a win as Kennedy Gibbs and Juana Larranaga beat the junior duo of Kari Miller and Merri Kelly, 6-3.

On the final court, and with the doubles point on the line, freshman Lily Jones and sophomore Julia Fleigner fell behind 4-3. However, they stormed back to win the next three games and the match. This gave the Wolverines the doubles point, as they ran ahead to a 1-0 lead.

As singles play started, Michigan again got out to a hot start. Jones quickly earned an advantage in the first set, winning it 6-0. She followed it up with another strong set, winning the second set and the match.

On court five, Fliegner also got out to an early lead, winning the first set 6-2. She followed up her first set with a 6-1 win in the second set, giving the Wolverines their third point of the match. Much like Fleigner, junior Gala Mesochroitou also won 6-2, 6-1, clinching the match for Michigan without dropping a set in singles.

“I think we actually haven’t played this well in a while,” Bernstein said. “Especially on singles, so it was good.”

Play was then suspended after Michigan clinched the game-sealing fourth point., with three matches left to finish. However, the 4-0 victory didn’t fully capture the action. Brown was on her way to a straight set victory, and Miller had convincingly won her first set 6-2. Cerdan was locked in a first set battle with Carmen Gallardo, as they were heading to a tiebreaker.

Coming off a long winter, this match was played outdoors, something that will become an important staple of the schedule as the weather continues to improve.

“If we want to be successful, we need to be outside,” Bernstein said. “We’re super comfortable out.”

With the regular season winding down and the Big Ten Tournament and NCAA Championships approaching, this quick win should keep the team energized and healthy.

“If you can get to four quick you save your bodies a little bit because it’s a long season,” Bernstein said. “We’re tired for sure. But yeah, I mean, it’s better than a four hour grind.”

Throughout the match, the Wolverines played strong tennis, outclassing their opponents. This has been a theme of their season, as time and time again they have proven themselves to be a force.