After handily defeating Youngstown State on Friday, the No. 5 Michigan women’s tennis team continued its push through the NCAA Tournament with a home victory over Notre Dame.

In a much closer match than that against the Penguins, the Wolverines (24-3 overall) prevailed against the Fighting Irish (16-11) by consistently winning crucial points and staying focused.

Throughout the doubles point, both teams fought hard as they tried to out-duel each other.

Despite this tense battle, freshman Lily Jones and sophomore Julia Fliegner broke serve early against Yashna Yellayi and Rylie Hanford. The Michigan pair went on to win, 6-2.

After falling into a 5-2 deficit, junior Jaedan Brown and senior Andrea Cerdan were able to claw their way back into the match. Over the course of the next 5 games, the pair battled fiercely as they did not relinquish another game.

With Brown and Cerdan’s win, the Wolverines secured the doubles point. The remaining match was then abandoned, as its final would be inconsequential.

“Especially today, we needed that,” Michigan coach Ronni Bernstein said. “It was big to get that point.”

Singles were even more contested than doubles, as both teams fought hard.

After a win in her doubles match, Brown built on her momentum to deliver the Wolverines their first singles victory, defeating Julia Andreach, 6-4, 6-4.

However, the remaining matches were not as smooth for Michigan as Notre Dame refused to let up.

In her first set, Jones found herself deadlocked in a struggle with Nibi Ghosh. The two would eventually go to a tiebreaker, where they continued to trade blows. After a long fight, Ghosh triumphed, winning it 10-8. She then went on to dominate the second set, winning the match 7-6 (8), 6-2.

Much like Jones, junior Gala Mesochoritou found herself in a first set tiebreaker against Akari Matsuno. Down 6-3 in the tiebreaker, she managed to escape with the set after winning the remaining five points.

“This entire year we’ve won first sets like that,” Bernstein said. “I feel confident if I see 5 all, 6 all… and Gala came back and won that (set).

Unable to sustain the momentum, though, Matsuno won the next set 6-0. Much like Mesochoritou, Fliegner, Cerdan and junior Kari Miller split their first two sets. These four matches were all in their third sets as play was transitioned inside due to inclement weather.

Here, Mesochoritou and Fliegner got the job done, both winning their third sets 6-1 to clinch the match for the Wolverines.

Play was then suspended on the remaining courts, though both Cerdan and Miller had opened up 5-2 leads and looked primed to win.

“We’re fighting on every court,” Bernstein said. “When you do that you are going to have a chance.”

Ultimately, Michigan grinded out a gritty performance against a tough Fighting Irish team. Playing hard throughout the day, the Wolverines proved that their ‘chance’ has pushed them into the NCAA Super Regional, where they will continue to fight for a national title.