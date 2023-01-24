Coming off of an electric top-ten victory last Thursday, Michigan men’s tennis coach Adam Steinberg was tasked with a different challenge on Sunday — facing Brown for the first time in his coaching career.

Despite minor disturbances early in doubles and late in singles, the fifth-ranked Wolverines (3-0 overall) remained undefeated, sweeping the Bears (1-2), 4-0.

“I don’t know their team very well,” Steinberg said. “We always thought we were gonna be up against a good team, a competitive team, which (Brown) was. … But we try to focus on ourselves more than anything to be honest. It doesn’t really matter who’s on the other side of the net.”

Brown tested Michigan’s focus early, breaking No. 1 doubles pair fifth-year Andrew Fenty and junior Gavin Young to advance to an early 3-1 lead. The Bears also traded holds of serve with No. 2 duo fifth-year Patrick Maloney and senior Ondrej Styler to level the score at 2-2. Despite sophomore Will Cooksey and Nicholas Steiglehner rolling out to a 4-0 lead at No. 3 doubles, Michigan’s seven-match doubles-point winning streak was in danger.

But spurred by cheers, chants and high-fives across the three doubles courts, the Wolverines turned the momentum mostly back in their favor. Cooksey and Steiglehner broke at deuce to win 6-2, while Maloney and Styler won in identical fashion mere seconds later.

With Michigan claiming the doubles point, the positive energy was transferred into singles, resulting in each Wolverine winning their first set. Steiglehner, slotted in at No. 6 singles, was the first to secure his set behind a 6-0 sweep.

“(My mindset going into doubles) was just to be as aggressive as possible,” Steiglehner said. “I felt like that energy continued … into singles.”

While Steiglehner’s dominance definitely kept up — resulting in a 6-1, 6-2 final score and a 2-0 score overall — glimpses of adversity appeared in the remaining matches.

From No. 5 to No. 1 singles, all of Michigan’s opponents exchanged holds, and lopsided first-set scores became a thing of the past.

Despite this, Steinberg remained confident that the team’s depth assured it was only a matter of time before the Wolverines wrestled back two more matches.

“It’s the deepest team I’ve ever coached in all my years, and I can say that unequivocally,” Steinberg said. “We still are really confident in who we put in, no matter who (the opponent) is.”

In what developed into a race to finish their matches, No. 4 singles junior Jacob Bickersteth took off, breaking his opponent’s serve and following up with a consecutive hold, to bring the score to 5-3. One court over, Fenty found himself in an opposite situation. Down two games and on the verge of losing the second set, Fenty blasted forehands and put away overheads to swing the momentum back in his favor.

Now both one game away from victory, Fenty continued his momentum while Bickersteth managed to break. Akin to doubles, their victories came within seconds of each other, and in a flash, the score jumped to 4-0.

Cushioned by its depth, Michigan found its way out of the woods and walked away with a sweep.