Coming into Sunday’s match against No. 25 Illinois, the No. 7 Michigan men’s tennis team looked to close out the regular season on a high note.

And it did so valiantly.

The Wolverines (22-3 overall, 8-1 Big Ten) were able to grind out tough wins against the Fighting Illini (18-10, 6-3), putting on a complete performance en route to a 6-1 victory.

Michigan started off strong in doubles, with senior Ondrej Styler and junior Jacob Bickersteth getting out to a quick lead and breaking early. They were able to power through to the end of the match, winning 6-4.

Two courts over, fifth-year Patrick Maloney and junior Nino Ehrenschneider found similar success. After a break, they were able to ride their momentum to a 6-3 victory. With this win, the Wolverines captured the doubles point, and the remaining match featuring fifth-year Andrew Fenty and junior Gavin Young was abandoned.

“Doubles is just so much better and it’s just a different feeling playing like that,” Michigan coach Adam Steinberg said. “We’ve really made a jump there and I know it’s given the team a ton of confidence.”

Building on his success in doubles, Maloney was able to break late in the first singles set against Alex Petrov. He carried this through to win the set. He then overcame a 40-0 deficit in the first game of the second set to break, and carried this through the rest of the match to win, 6-4, 6-2.

“I’m sure (Petrov) was looking to come out and have a good start to the set,” Maloney said. “We always talk about never giving in… Just try to find a way back to the deuce point and it’s very easy for it to go either way. So I just did what we always talk about.”

Trying to press the advantage, Styler was locked into a tight battle against Hunter Heck. The first set remained largely even, until Styler was able to break in the final game. The second set was just as close as the first one and the pair headed to a tiebreaker. At 5-5, Styler was able to close out the match with two straight points and win 6-4, 7-6 (5).

Although Michigan had already clinched the victory, play continued on the remaining three courts. Soon after Ehrenschneider, Bickersteth closed out a straight-set win against Kenta Miyoshi in a decisive second-set tiebreaker.

Much like his teammates, Young found himself in an intense battle with Oliver Okonkwo. After dropping the first set, Young fired back with a late break in the second. He followed this up with a third set victory and the Wolverines’ sixth point of the match.

Similar to his doubles partner, Fenty split the first two sets against Karlis Ozolins. Late in the third set, though, Fenty’s serve was broken by Ozolins, who went on to win 6-7 (4), 6-3, 7-5.

By winning important points and consistently breaking Illinois’ serve, Michigan closed out the regular season with a gritty victory before heading into the Big Ten Tournament.

“We always look at the season in three parts,” Steinberg said. “This is part two, now we go to the postseason — part three — and we understand that’s where everything we’ve worked for happens.”

Winning four total tiebreakers, the red-hot Wolverines have the ball in their court as they head into ‘part three’.