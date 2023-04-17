On Sunday, the Michigan women’s tennis team had a chance to not only best its rival Ohio State, but also capture the Big Ten regular season championship.

And it delivered.

With play both outside and inside due to weather, the No. 6 Wolverines (19-3 overall, 11-0 Big Ten) overcame the elements to secure a 4-1 win against the No. 7 Buckeyes (16-6, 8-1).

“Just proud of the effort from everybody,” Michigan coach Ronni Bernstein said. “Everybody got a win and doubles is great.”

Throughout the match, wind and light rain provided a constant battle. Shots were pushed long and wide by the elements, and that made it difficult to play consistently.

“Sometimes that’s been a challenge in years past,” Bernstein said. “But we’ve actually played a ton out(side) and we’ve been in the wind already. So I feel like we’re kind of used to it. I don’t think it affected us at all.”

Starting off slowly, sophomore Julia Fliegner and freshman Lily Jones fell behind early and gave up two early breaks. Clawing back, the pair was able to get the match within reach. However, their efforts were not enough as they were defeated by Ohio State’s Shelly Bereznyak and Isabelle Boulais, 6-3.

The Wolverines didn’t let up, however, as juniors Merri Kelly and Kari Miller took a commanding early lead. The pair never relinquished it, and cruised to a 6-2 victory.

A court over, senior Andrea Cerdan and junior Jaedan Brown were locked in a tight battle with the Buckeyes’ Danielle Wilson and Kolie Allen. On the final point of the match, Brown hit a volley winner to break serve, claiming the match for Michigan 6-4, and clinching the doubles point.

In singles, three straight breaks gave Miller a 2-1 lead over Ohio State’s Sydni Ratliff that she maintained, not losing another game on her way to a smooth victory in the first set. After starting the second set with another break and two holds, Miller took a 3-0 lead until Ratliff fired back to win three consecutive games of her own. Miller broke a game later, and eventually won, 6-1, 6-3.

On the other side of the Varsity Tennis Center, Brown couldn’t find the same success in her match, falling to Irina Cantos Siemers, 6-4, 6-3.

After collapsing in the first set, Jones was able to respond with an emphatic second set win. In the third set, she got out to a quick lead as well.

In a back-and-forth first set, Fliegner found herself in a tiebreaker against Lucia Marzal. After saving several set points, Fliegner persevered. Then, she took an early lead in the second set, 3-2.

On the two other courts, Cerdan and junior Gala Mesochoritou split their first two sets against Bereznyak and Danielle Willson, respectively.

At this point, the rain started to intensify as the storm ensued. Promptly, play was stopped and transitioned to the indoor Preston Robert Tisch Tennis Building.

After the match was moved inside and following a subsequent warmup, play resumed on the remaining four courts. Jones continued to play strong tennis, dropping only one more game en route to a 4-6, 6-3, 6-2 victory.

Marzal was able to get back to 3-3 against Fliegner, but failed to hold her own serve the next game. After a hold, Fliegner broke Marzal again as the final shot of the match went long, winning 7-6 (9), 6-3.

With the match locked up for the Wolverines, the remaining matches were abandoned. With Fliegner’s win, Michigan clinched a Big Ten regular season championship, its 10th since 2010.

All season, the Wolverines proved to be a national force. With the regular season championship now locked up, Michigan will focus its attention to making noise in the postseason.