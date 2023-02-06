Just six days ago, the Michigan women’s tennis team traveled to Stillwater, Oklahoma, beating Oklahoma State in a close match to qualify for the National Indoor Championship. With only one match to prepare before the tournament, the Wolverines returned to Ann Arbor on Saturday to play the Cowgirls — again.

And once again, No. 12 Michigan (4-0 overall) further proved its dominance against No. 19 Oklahoma State (2-3) with a 6-1 victory. The Wolverines’ rout in doubles followed up by an impressive array of singles wins powered them over a matchup they had seen before.

“It’s tricky playing the same team again,” Michigan coach Ronnie Bernstein said. “We just saw it as another good opportunity to play a good ranked team at home in front of our fans. We brought really great energy, we had great starts in doubles.”

The combination of Michigan’s energy and the lively Varsity Tennis Center pushed No. 1 duo juniors Jaedan Brown and Kari Miller to a 5-1 lead, while No. 2 pair sophomore Julia Fliegner and freshman Lily Jones followed suit with a 5-0 lead.

“Me and Lily really feed off each other’s energy,” Fliegner said. “We know we’ve got to get to six before the other team does. That really helps (to) keep us focused.”

Those doubles pairs only dropped one more game each before cruising to victories to claim the doubles point for the Wolverines.

Altering the lineup slightly from their recent matchup against Oklahoma State, Michigan found mixed success early on in singles, with four of the six Wolverines winning their first sets.

Riding off of their momentum from doubles, No. 1 singles Brown and No. 3 singles Fliegner swiftly earned 6-1 and 6-3 first set scores, respectively.

“I think (my game is where I want it). I’m playing pretty well,” Fliegner said. “I’m pretty aggressive and I feel like I’ve liked developed a lot over the past year and become more patient until I get the ball I want.”

Brown controlled her match too, firing aces and lasering deep backhand winners en route to a 6-1, 6-3 victory, increasing the overall score to 2-0.

“I knew (my opponent) liked to step in,” Brown said. “I wanted to be the first one to be aggressive and have good first serve percentage, good returns.”

And Michigan’s aggressiveness only grew as the dual-match continued.

Following a 6-3 first set win, freshman Lily Jones held serve at deuce to begin the second and, with the assistance of some two-handed forehands, broke her opponent’s serve to advance to 2-0. Her opponent retired early into the third game due to injury, which gave the Wolverines their third point.

With only one point left to uphold Michigan’s perfect record, eyes turned to Fliegner who, following a break of her opponent’s serve at 3-2, was only two games away from clinching a win.

Faced with the unique opportunity of playing an opponent she had beat less than a week earlier, Fliegner stuck to her guns — commanding points with her serve and finding impressive angles from the baseline. Painting the singles sideline with a backhand winner, Fliegner won 6-3, 6-3, securing victory for the Wolverines.

“We need a complete match from everybody and I thought we got that today,” Bernstein said. “Just everybody competing as hard as they can, and not necessarily winning every match, but that’s what it’s gonna take to beat these better teams. … When we can compete like that we’re gonna be able to play with anybody in the country.”

Michigan proved it can learn from minimal mistakes against the Cowgirls, and if the Wolverines can continue to do so, they could be primed for success at next week’s National Indoor Championship.