Freshman Mert Oral began his first collegiate singles match with a service winner, embellishing it with a fist pump and a triumphant scream. Brimming with confidence, Oral won his opening service game against Cleveland State junior JuandeDios Abboud, coming to the net to finish off points as often as possible.

“(I) started off great, felt like my energy was great,” Oral said. “I was moving forward, which is what we’ve been working on in practice.”

Oral’s energy continued throughout the next four games, each interspersed with emphatic volleys and overheads, defended break points and constant screams of jubilation throughout. Only dropping one game en route to a 6-1 first set, everything was going Oral’s way.

As the second set began, however, the momentum quickly shifted away from Oral. Failing to defend multiple break points, he suddenly found himself down 5-2.

“I started to second guess myself a little bit, and got a bit hesitant,” Oral said. “Then I just kept telling myself to keep believing, keep trusting my shots, trust my coaches, trust my teammates cheering for me.”

Since his teammates had concluded their matches, Oral looked to them for support. Lined up on the adjacent court, Oral’s teammates accompanied his winners with cheers and chants of “Mert, Mert, Mert!”

“It’s like a family,” Oral said. “Not just this year, but ever since I committed I’ve been welcomed … with open arms. I know that they 1,000% have my back win or lose, whether I’m playing great or playing not so great. I know that I can always count on them.”

His teammates’ excitement was contagious, and although Oral went on to win the next eight consecutive points, a double fault on set point leveled the score to 6-1, 4-6.

For the sake of time, the sides agreed to a ten point tiebreaker to decide the winner. A microcosm of the match, Oral jumped out to a 5-3 lead, only for Abboud to quickly respond, bringing it to 6-6. Two errors and a double fault later, Oral found himself facing match point.

Down 9-7 in the tiebreaker, Oral glanced nervously at his teammates and coaches, in a silent plea for support. They responded, but a sense of fear regarding Oral’s chances was still apparent.

Although the dual-match had technically already ended and Michigan had already won, everyone in the Varsity Tennis Center was focused on the spectacle that Oral’s match had become.

Forced to win five points in a row to claim victory, Oral did just that. Rocketing off a serve, slicing a drop shot and placing a backhand passing shot just out of Abboud’s reach, Oral did the impossible.

“I was ecstatic,” Oral said. “Growing up in Ann Arbor, I’d been coming to these matches for as long as I can remember … I’ve dreamed of playing on these courts.”

And as his teammates rushed the court, he let out one final scream of victory.