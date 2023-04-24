Going into Friday’s match against No. 26 Northwestern, the No. 7 Michigan men’s tennis team looked to continue its win streak. In a tough matchup, the Wolverines needed someone to rise to the occasion.

In a contested doubles point, both sides went swinging for the fences, aiming to take an early lead. During this, junior Jacob Bickersteth stepped up for Michigan, as he and senior Ondrej Styler valiantly struck back against the efforts of Trice Pickens and Natan Spear. The duo got out to a quick lead after breaking the pair of Wildcats.

“We had so many chances,” Bickersteth said “So many deuce points. We just tried to stay the course and tried to play and win the big points.”

And the pair did exactly that.

After Pickens and Spear battled back with a break of their own, the match became deadlocked until the last game. Bickersteth and Styler finally broke and won the match, capturing the elusive doubles point for the Wolverines.

Along with his teammates, Bickersteth then looked to transition into singles.

“I’ve done it so many times,” Bickersteth said. “It’s just any other match. Just treat every match the same, no matter how big or small.”

He started off strong, breaking quickly to take an early lead against Northwestern’s Gleb Blehker, ultimately prevailing in the first set. However, the second set was much tighter, as Blehker came out determined to make a comeback. In the middle of the set, however, Bickersteth won a massive break, creating an emphatic buzz around the Varsity Tennis Center. Using that energy, he didn’t give up this lead, going on to win the match, 6-2, 6-4.

After Bickersteth’s dominant win, the crowd roared with approval and excitement, building confidence in the rest of the Wolverines. Soon after his win, junior Gavin Young closed out a straight-set victory, capping off his performance with a sweep in the second-set tiebreaker and clinching the match for Michigan.

With the confidence Styler built from their doubles match, he also cruised along, as he had closed out a gutsy performance in the first set with a victory in a first set tiebreaker, 7-6 (5). From there, he continued his strong performance until play was stopped.

“(The win) gives us confidence going through,” Bickersteth said. “I feel like now it’s the last half of the season. We just kind of give everything we have these last couple matches.”

Capturing two of the necessary four points to win, Bickersteth led his team to a victory against a ranked Northwestern team.

“He’s (Bickersteth) just an amazing competitor,” Michigan coach Adam Steinberg said. “He loves tennis and there is no one that loves to compete and play more than him. I see the results, he deserves it because he works so hard. He wants it so bad and to have him playing at that spot is great for us. He’s our anchor.”

And anchor he has.

At 18-6 in singles play, Bickersteth has been reliable for the Wolverines. Time and time again, he has proved himself as a force to be reckoned with, as his consistent play has driven Michigan’s success.