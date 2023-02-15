Despite the No. 4 Michigan men’s tennis team claiming a contentious doubles point against No. 6 University of Southern California Monday, it appeared that the Trojans weren’t going away easily.

Among the early set-scores knotted in trades of holds, one Wolverine stood out on the scoreboard:

Gavin Young.

Riding off the momentum of his swift 6-2 doubles win alongside fifth-year Andrew Fenty, the sophomore had already broken his opponent’s serve twice, advancing to a 3-0 lead in singles.

“We always talk about how to use the momentum from winning the doubles point into singles,” Young said. “And I think we did that really well today. … (Winning the doubles point) really helped us and you could see it in their team a little bit, a little lack of belief to start, so our energy was super high.”

Young’s high energy, which was crucial in Monday’s 4-1 win over USC, has kept up since the first match of the season. On paper, his 6-0 singles record speaks for itself. Yet on the court, his faithfulness to the serve-and-volley playstyle at the No. 4 singles spot all but guarantees success for Michigan.

But after Young dropped a few games and a few more set points, he turned to associate head coach Benjamin Becker for advice.

“(I told Young to) keep being aggressive,” Becker said. “Try to match the energy a little bit more. It’s kind of normal when you’re up 5-1 that maybe you tend to let go a little bit. … Get the momentum back and keep playing your game and keep coming to the net.”

Managing to take the first set 6-4 thanks to some gritty rallies, Young heeded Becker’s words in the second, quickly running away with the momentum as he had in the first — this time with a more aggressive game plan. Kicking serves out wide coupled with rapid dashes to the net, Young put away volley after volley.

“My dad’s a coach and he always kind of tried to implement volleying (into my game) a little bit,” Young said. “Ever since I’ve been a young player, I’ve been trying to serve and volley a little bit here and there to find an identity for my game. I feel like I tend to have more success when I’m serve-and-volleying so it’s something that’s a big part of my game.”

In identical fashion to his first set, Young found himself up 5-1 in the second. This time, however, he didn’t let his foot off the gas. Flipping the script, Young lured his opponent to the net while staying back, before optimistically arcing a lob.

And in what felt like slow motion, his opponent turned his head to see the ball landing just inches inside the baseline as Young jogged to the net with a fist raised in victory.

While Young wasn’t the first to win his match, he extended Michigan’s overall lead to 3-1, providing the Wolverines the security of only one more singles win to clinch victory.

“Just to have a guy like him playing at the (No. 4 singles) spot is a luxury for us,” Becker said. “He would probably play at the top spots for many other schools out there, so he’s doing great. Obviously his game style is not easy to play for a lot of guys and he’s executing well, so hopefully he can keep it going.”

More importantly than its effect on Michigan’s win over USC, Young’s victory proved he can regain lost momentum and adapt his gameplay when a change is necessary.

And as the Wolverines take to the road for the next six weeks of matches, Monday served as a reminder they can rely on Young to battle for wins deep in the roster.