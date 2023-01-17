The first match of the season usually offers the Michigan men’s tennis team the chance to acclimate its freshmen to the fast-paced, rowdy environment of a dual-match, and coach Adam Steinberg jumped at the opportunity.

In its first match of the season against Boston University, the fifth-ranked Wolverines rolled out a surprising singles lineup. Junior Jacob Bickersteth and senior Ondrej Styler took to the court as usual, but were then followed by freshmen Bjorn Swenson and Nicholas Steiglehner in their official entrances to college tennis.

“We have a deep team,” Bickersteth said. “We wanted to give (some of the freshmen) a chance … because they’re obviously going to be playing (the) next couple years.”

Once Michigan claimed the doubles point, thanks to an emphatic overhead winner from freshman Mert Oral, Swenson and Steiglehner were eager to build upon the momentum that had filled Varsity Tennis Center.

At No. 6 singles, Steiglehner faced the Terriers’ Adrian Pawlowski and quickly separated himself as the favorite. Steiglehner’s heavy topspin forehands, in tandem with his assertive volleys, allowed him to take the first set, 6-0.

Just two courts away, Swenson faced a slightly tougher challenge in BU’s Cole Knutsen. Despite early holds of serve from Knutsen, Swenson remained in control taking the first set 6-2.

Now boasting comfortable leads after the first set, both freshmen’s confidence only grew. Each winning point was accompanied by chants and cheers from each other, the crowd and a few teammates in the stands.

“It was exciting for (the freshmen) to get in (their) first match,” Steinberg said. “It’s a lot of expectations this year with this team. And I know (the freshmen) feel it and they want to be a spark that we always talk about.”

Steiglehner’s spark came ablaze in the second set, his increased intensity gaining him a 4-0 lead. Glimpses of momentum shifts started to show, however, with Pawlowski managing to bring the score to 0-40, 4-1. Facing a possible break of serve, Steiglehner fought off four break points in a row, and held the consecutive game to earn the Wolverines’ first singles point in the win.

While Steiglehner’s match had just ended, the adversity in Swenson’s was mounting, with both players alternating holds of serve. Firing off a service winner, Swenson clinched the victory for Michigan, 4-0, in his first dual-match of his career.

“I was winning the whole time,” Swenson said. “So when he started holding serve a bit more, I just kept telling myself to look forward to the next point.”

With a tough schedule ahead, Swenson and Steiglehner may be replaced in the lineup by more experienced upperclassmen, as depth proved to be a key factor in Michigan’s success last season.

However, if Sunday was anything of an “entrance exam” to the singles court, the freshmen passed with flying colors.