The No. 3 Michigan women’s tennis team’s victory over Indiana marked the end of a four-game stretch on the road against Big Ten opposition — a run that saw the Wolverines amass six times as many points as they gave away.

Very much in the ascendancy, Michigan (17-3 overall, 9-0 Big Ten) marched to a 6-1 win in Bloomington as it swept aside an Indiana (12-8, 3-5) team that never looked like it could keep up with the Wolverines’ drive. The win, in what was a typically energetic performance, came just a day after Michigan’s clean sweep against Purdue.

“We were really focused and really aggressive,” senior Andrea Cerdan, who was quick to heap praise on the team, said. “When we go out there with the right energy, it always gives us confidence that leads to good performances.”

The Wolverines put their best foot forward from the get-go, breezing through the doubles matchups. The duo of juniors Merri Kelly and Kali Miller and the pair of freshman Lily Jones and sophomore Julia Fliegner secured the first point, winning their doubles games 6-0 and 6-2 respectively. Michigan won five of the six singles games that followed in straight sets to jump out to a commanding win, with junior Gala Mesochoritou’s tiebreaker loss the only blemish on its otherwise-perfect record for the day. Junior Jaedan Brown was perhaps the most impressive, the Wolverines’ highest ranked player winning both her games, 6-2.

After each of the previous three road matches were suspended once Michigan had sealed the requisite four points for the victory, the teams decided to play out all seven games on Sunday. As the Wolverines approach the business end of the season, this was a welcome opportunity for the players to get more game time under their belt.

“At the beginning of the season our goal was to win the Big Ten championship,” Michigan coach Ronni Bernstein said. “We have a huge weekend coming up. It’s all about working hard in practice and then it’ll be about how badly we want it.”

Michigan has been on a roll with its recent showings, but it will need to take a significant step up if it is to enter the Big Ten tournament as one of the favorites. Ensuring that the momentum from yesterday’s victory is taken into the upcoming home fixtures will be key and the team knows it.

“Everybody really wants to win,” Cerdan admitted. “We’re undefeated against Big Ten opponents and we’re confident we have what it takes.”

Bernstein also waxed lyrical about how tight knit the group is, highlighting that despite being away from home for a second consecutive weekend, their chemistry had only bloomed. While the signs are all positive on the court, it will be on the coaches and the entire roster to maintain that optimism off the court and ensure that everybody is pulling in the same direction.

The players seem to be doing all the right things. The coaching staff seem to be saying all the right things. And if this outing against Indiana is any indication, things are falling into place at the right time for the Wolverines. In what has been an impressive stretch of the season, the pressure is on to keep the energy levels high, because the last thing Michigan wants is a burnout — one that was nowhere to be found in the win over Indiana.