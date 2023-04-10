Entering Friday’s match, the No. 4 Michigan men’s tennis team looked to capitalize on its recent success.

Instead, the Wolverines (18-2 overall, 4-0 Big Ten) ran into consistent troubles, and only barely squeaked out a win against a struggling Penn State (13-9, 0-5), 4-3.

Michigan started off strong, as fifth-year Andrew Fenty and junior Gavin Young beat the Nittany Lions’ duo of Charl Morgan and Malik Bhatnagar, 6-2.

However, the other two doubles pairs didn’t fare as well. Junior Nino Ehrenschneider and freshman Nicholas Steiglehner broke early, but failed to capitalize as Stefan Simeunovic and Miko Eala broke back. The Penn State pair broke again, and didn’t relinquish their lead.

Senior Ondrej Styler and junior Jacob Bickersteth fell in their doubles match as well, 6-4. This match clinched the doubles point for the Nittany Lions, as they took an early 1-0 lead.

“(Doubles are) a strength of our team,” Michigan coach Adam Steinberg said. “And I still believe in it. But we obviously didn’t play well today.”

The Wolverines looked to bounce back in its singles matches. Fenty started off strong, winning convincingly in two sets. Bickersteth followed suit, winning 6-4, 6-4. But Penn State took the next two matches — and the lead once again — as Young and Ehrenschneider fell to Eala and Sam Bossem, respectively.

After a pedestrian start to the first set, sophomore Will Cooksey found himself in a tiebreaker with Andrei Paduraru. Quickly, Paduraru got out to an early 5-1 lead. However, behind the cheers from the fans, Cooksey rallied to win the next six points and the set.

Simultaneously, Styler and Loren Byers were locked into a tough fight. After an early break, Styler took a 3-1 lead in the first set, and cruised to win it 6-2. In the second set, Byers broke late to take a lead, and won a critical deciding point to take the set.

Around this time, the energy at the Varsity Tennis Center picked up, as the Penn State women’s lacrosse team made their way over to support their fellow Nittany Lions. The pro-Michigan crowd simultaneously became more energetic, and the once-quiet matchup became one filled with excitement. With Cooksey and Styler’s matches yet to finish, this newfound energy had the potential to sway the results.

“Having a great crowd and having good energy from my teammates is always a big help and helps me get over the edge,” Styler said.

Cooksey continued his strong play, winning the second set and the match 7-6 (7-5), 6-3. This point tied it up for the Wolverines, and all eyes turned to Styler and Byers. Styler broke in the middle of the set, and didn’t lose his momentum from there. To the pleasure of the fans, Styler hit a winner to seal the match 6-2, 4-6, 6-2, securing the win for Michigan.

“I didn’t play great tennis, but that’s not what it’s about every day,” Styler said. “So I really managed to stay mentally tough, and that’s what I’m proud of.”

Narrowly escaping with a win, Michigan didn’t play up to its standard against a struggling Penn State team. With the regular season winding down, the Wolverines will have to find their stride again as they move towards the Big Ten Tournament.