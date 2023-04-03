Coming off a 4-0 win against Northwestern on Saturday, the stage was set for a repeat performance for the Michigan women’s tennis team on Sunday. However, it was no easy task in Champaign.

But, through a hard-fought comeback victory, No. 5 Michigan (15-3 overall, 7-0 Big Ten) defeated Illinois (12-6, 4-1), 4-2, to uphold its perfect conference record. In spite of the score, the match did not start in the Wolverines’ favor. Beginning the match by dropping the doubles point, the team stumbled.

Although Michigan’s duo of sophomore Julia Fliegner and freshman Lily Jones found quick success, defeating Emily Casati and Josie Frazier 6-1, the remaining doubles found no such luck.

On court one, the top pairing for the Wolverines, juniors Jaedan Brown and Kari Miller, fell as their opponents broke the serve with a cross-court deep shot that Miller failed to return.

As they dropped the set 6-4, all eyes turned to court three, where Michigan’s duo of junior Merri Kelly and senior Andrea Cerdan battled endlessly to keep the team’s hopes alive.

After the Wolverines duo missed a backhand volley, the set score stalemated at 6-6, sending the match into a set tiebreaker. Despite an early Illini lead, multiple victorious rallies for Michigan brought the score to 3-3. From there, every point went back and forth. While tied yet again, this time at 9-9, the Wolverines’ returning shot landed long and out. Followed by a volley into the net, Illinois took the tiebreaker 11-9, and with it, the set at 7-6.

Just like that, the Wolverines had lost the doubles point.

“The doubles point was pretty intense and disappointing … we had a lot of opportunities and we just couldn’t win,” Michigan coach Ronni Bernstein said. “That’s kind of what I talked to them about before singles, that it’s just one point and … we need to be ready to go in singles.”

And ready to go they were.

Miller quickly defeated Illinois’ Kate Duong 6-3, 6-3. Soon after, Cerdan, despite her downfall in doubles and numerous close singles points, defeated the Illini’s Frazier, 6-4 in the second.

Already, Michigan was making up the deficit — going up 2-1 in the match.

But even with that success, progress wavered. Although Brown had taken the first set 6-0 against Illini Ashley Yeah, the second set was a different story. Brown faced deuce often, and she simply could not hold on. Ultimately, Yeah broke the serve in the second, winning 6-3 to force a third set.

Brown’s momentum ceased, and she found herself in a near constant deficit. Despite having the advantage of her serve, Brown gave the match up 6-4 — not scoring a single point in the final game.

On court six, however, the comeback was brewing. In spite of a 6-3 first set loss, junior Gala Mesochoritou fought to keep the Wolverines in the match. She gained a lead against Ferrari early, and held on. With one final break of Ferrari’s serve, Mesochoritou ended the second set 6-2, and entered the third with an enthusiastic shout. Success continued as Mesochoritou endured a long rally, eventually ending in an Illinois error. She won the third set, and Michigan remained in it.

With the match hanging in the balance, and a deficiency still to overcome, it seemed unlikely for things to end in the Wolverines favor.

Take Jones, for example, down by 5-2 at one point. Although she did not emerge from the first set victorious, the second entered a tiebreaker, which she quickly won 6-1. That tiebreaker success followed her into the third set, allowing her to gain a 2-0 lead.

However, she faltered at 5-1, giving up two match games in a row. But finally, she delivered a cross-court winner with grace, ending the third 6-3.

Michigan had won the match, in large parts because of Jones’ impressive comeback.

“She showed a lot of poise, for a freshman there,” Bernstein said. “You know, if she goes down, it’s a whole different match.”

On Sunday, however, she didn’t go down — she delivered.

“I think Lily Jones was huge for us,” Bernstein adds, “But everybody … that was a team win today.”

Whether it was the Wolverines who had lost in doubles coming back ready for singles, players who fought back in set tiebreakers or even those faced with the challenge of three-setters, everyone added something to Sunday’s win.

And for now, Michigan heads home, keeping the perfect conference play going for just awhile longer.