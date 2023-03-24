The No. 3 Michigan women’s tennis team entered Wednesday on a three-match winning streak, hoping to extend it. However, the Wolverines couldn’t keep it going.

Instead, Michigan (11-3 overall) fell to No. 19 Florida (9-4), 4-1. The Wolverines struggled to stay consistent, failing to capitalize in key moments.

The Wolverines started out on a high note, though. In a tumultuous doubles point, sophomore Julia Fliegner and freshman Lily Jones took a quick lead, breaking serve in the fifth game to open up a large advantage. The pair went on to win the match soundly, 6-2.

But things went downhill from there. Juniors Kari Miller and Jaedan Brown fell behind early to Gators’ Alicia Dudeney and Bente Spee. Behind these struggles, the Florida duo went on to win 6-2, tying the doubles score up.

The final doubles match came down to senior Andrea Cerdan and junior Merri Kelly, who faced Florida’s Emily De Oliveira and Sophie Williams. De Oliveira and Williams broke serve early, eventually winning 6-2 and capturing the doubles point for the Gators.

“Tennis is an individual sport and we can still play as a team and play for each other and compete but we didn’t do that,” Michigan coach Ronni Bernstein said.

Going into singles play with a deficit, Michigan was looking to rebound. Florida’s Sarah Dahlstrom took an early lead against Miller, winning handily in straight sets, 6-2, 6-2. Dudeney got off to a quick start against Fliegner, taking the first set 6-1 and cruising to an early 5-1 lead in the second. Fliegner valiantly went on to win the next four games and saved several match points. Despite that push, Dudeney eventually went on to win the second set and the match in a tiebreaker, 6-1, 7-6 (7-2).

On court six, Cerdan won in straight sets against Spee, keeping Michigan within striking distance. Directly after, however, junior Gala Mesochoritou fell to De Oliveira in a second set tiebreaker, losing 3-6, 6-7 (4-7). That win clinched the match for Florida, beating a Wolverines team looking to build on momentum from their winning streak heading into the matchup with the Gators. With Florida securing the match, play was suspended with two matches left to finish.

Overall, Michigan struggled. Losing consequential points and failing to hold serve consistently held the Wolverines back from extending the match.

”We’re going to have to play tougher, we’re going to have to play better,” Bernstein said.

With no non-conference matches remaining, the Wolverines will look to rebound quickly.

“It’s going to be a quick turnaround because we’ve got a very good Wisconsin team on Saturday,” Bernstein said.

Michigan has shown early this season what it’s capable of. And now, the Wolverines look to prove that in the remainder of Big Ten play.