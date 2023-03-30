When Gavin Young imagined playing in his first singles match for the Michigan men’s tennis team, a nerve-wracking 6-1 first set loss wasn’t what he had in mind.

With a catalog full of hundreds of college tennis matches in his head — thanks to his father, Geoff Young’s, 15-year tenure as the head coach of Minnesota men’s tennis — he was expecting a match more along the lines of the electric college tennis games he grew up attending.

Yet riding off the energy of his teammates — and supplying some energy of his own — Gavin mounted an impressive comeback win to clinch the Wolverines’ season opener last season, exemplifying a mindset years in the making.

For Gavin, tennis is in his DNA. Specifically, collegiate tennis — both of Gavin’s parents, Geoff and Dana, began coaching at the University of Denver before Gavin was born. Several years later the family moved to Minnesota, with Geoff coaching Minnesota’s men’s tennis team and Dana working as Head Tennis Pro at the university’s tennis center.

So it was only natural that at the early age of six, Gavin was hooked.

“When he was six years old he did my summer camps for the first time,” Geoff told The Daily. “… I could see that he loved it and knew that he wanted to keep playing when the weather wasn’t nice even and not just that summertime.”

And in Minnesota — a state not exactly known for its warm weather — that meant playing indoors in local tournaments and going to as many Gopher tennis matches as possible. One specific match in 2015, in which Minnesota upset a then No. 3 ranked Illinois after defending multiple match points across multiple courts, Gavin took away a significant lesson.

“(College tennis is) obviously a team sport,” Gavin told The Daily. “My dad created an environment at Minnesota where they play as a team and they play together and they support one another. … I think that aspect of seeing those guys play with so much intensity and so much passion really encouraged me to want to play tennis.”

But like many talented young tennis players, Gavin played years of singles, whether against his younger sister while his parents coached the two or on the road at junior tournaments. Unlike most talented juniors across the country, however, Gavin was in Minnesota — one of the few states to allow seventh- and eighth-graders to play in varsity high school sports.

And although Gavin was just a seventh-grader, his tennis wasn’t the only thing that stood out to Eastview High School boy’s tennis coach Jeff Olsen during the team’s tryouts.

“Gavin, as a seventh grader, was more mature than some of the seniors I had on the team,” Olsen told The Daily. “Upperclassmen looked at Gavin as a leader even though he was that young.”

Thrust into the No. 1 singles position his first year, Gavin excelled as a leader early. During practice, Olsen recalled times where Gavin would go the extra mile, or teach his teammates how to improve their technique.

“Gavin would always stay a little extra (after practice),” Olsen said. “He would kind of tutor other kids, (say) one of the players was having trouble with the serve, Gavin would say, ‘Hey, try this.’ You know, another guy was frustrated because his backhand (wasn’t working) all of a sudden, Gavin says, ‘Well, let’s see your grip.’ He was like another coach on the court.”

Recognizing that he needed more than just his own singles win for his entire team to earn victories, Gavin focused on supporting his teammates and their games nearly as much as his own playstyle, a playstyle that grew as he did.

Entering high school, Olsen remembers Gavin as a 5-foot-4 baseliner. But it didn’t take long for a growth spurt to come, and soon Gavin was rocketing serves, rushing to the net and, according to Olsen, “volleying with the best of them.”

And while Gavin’s eventual 6-foot-3 frame would help him become a four-time all-state qualifier, an all-conference selection and the No. 2 prospect in Minnesota, both he and Olsen accredit an arguably more important result from his high school career: his ‘bigger than myself’ mentality.

Typically, the majority of highly-ranked juniors reject high school play to travel for constant individual tournaments. Yet early on, Gavin had his eyes set on college tennis — and knew that being surrounded by teammates on the court would be the best way to make his transition as seamless as possible.

“I think playing on a high school team and starting from such an early age kind of taught me to be something bigger than just myself and how to support my teammates,” Gavin said. “When I was a junior in high school and leading the team, that definitely is one thing that helped me mature a lot and it’s something that definitely gave me an advantage for sure going into college.”

On 2020 National Signing Day, while high school recruits across the country unzipped hoodies to reveal college shirts and donned hats to match, Gavin was clad in clashing gear. With a block ‘M’ Michigan hat on his head and a Minnesota Tennis shirt on his chest, Gavin had officially committed to Minnesota … and Michigan.

That wasn’t due to indecision. The University of Minnesota announced in September 2020 that it would be discontinuing it’s men’s tennis, gymnastics and indoor track & field programs, primarily citing financial concerns. Thus, Gavin’s official time with the Gophers would last a single semester before he’d transfer to play in Ann Arbor.

Despite Gavin redshirting for that time, Geoff embraced the opportunity to emphasize skills apart from match play or technique.

“I really looked forward to the day of him being on my team,” Geoff said. “I coach my team a lot about, you know, tennis prepares you for life. And there’s so many parallel lines that can be drawn, you know, the under pressure (aspect) of tennis, it’s the same in life, right? I felt like I could really enhance my parenting skills, by having the opportunity to do it as the coach of him, on my team. So I tried to take advantage of that (the) most I could.”

While being immersed in that team environment certainly enhanced Gavin’s ‘bigger than myself’ mentality, his biggest takeaway from his dad that semester was regarding his mentality on the court. For a sport that is equally as demanding mentally as it is physically, Gavin typically displayed a pretty calm demeanor. For the most part, according to Olsen, you couldn’t tell if Gavin was winning 6-0, or losing 6-0. What had to be taught, however, was the importance of resetting from point to point; whether that means not silently spiraling, or not getting too high or low on emotions.

“One thing (I took away is to) notice how you’re feeling,” Gavin said. “Because when you’re out there, and anger (is) building up, it’s really hard to make clear conscious decisions. He helped (me) with staying calm on the court and keeping my emotions in check during the duration of the match.”

Gavin’s unwavering mindset, along with his ‘bigger than myself’ mentality accrued from years of team play, stood out to Michigan coach Adam Steinberg during the recruiting process.

“(Gavin) obviously grew up around college tennis his whole life and understands probably more than a lot of coaches,” Steinberg told The Daily. “He’s got a very well rounded game, he can play from the baseline, he can come in to the net, he’s very skilled in each area, in each phase of the sport, so it’s easy to look at Gavin and really want a player like that.”

Following an 11-3 sophomore fall season resulting in an ITA ranking of No. 41 in the country, Gavin quickly acclimated to his new environment, going undefeated at the Varsity Tennis Center and 14-3 overall. While these achievements earned him the accolades of Big Ten Freshman of the Year, ITA Midwest Freshman of the Year and Second-Team All-Big Ten, Gavin was eager for more and would dedicate the off-season to improving his physical game, along with his mentality on the court.

One of those improvements? Embodying what Steinberg calls the philosophy of the program.

“To play for something bigger than yourself and understand that your teammates, the university, the alumni, when you’re competing, you’re playing for all those people,” Steinberg said. “It’s what Michigan tennis stands for. (Gavin) wants to play in a program where that’s the philosophy, where it’s not just about you, it’s about giving to your teammates, about, and like he said, playing for something bigger than himself on a daily basis, which he’s really improving on all the time.”

And his improvements have paid off. Whether it’s serve-and-volleying his way to victory at the No. 4 singles spot, or adding on to his 15-6 doubles record alongside teammate and senior Andrew Fenty, Gavin does it while prioritizing a victory for the team above all else. It’s evident in enthusiastic across-court high fives with his teammates and constant cheers on and off the court.

Bigger than himself, Gavin’s winning mantra is always on display.