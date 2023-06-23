After falling to TCU in the NCAA Championships ended the collegiate careers of the Michigan men’s tennis team’s top three players, senior Ondrej Styler and fifth-years Andrew Fenty and Patrick Maloney, the Wolverines have lost another key piece of their roster.

It was announced on Friday that Michigan coach Adam Steinberg was hired as head men’s tennis coach at the University of Florida, ending his nine-year position with the Wolverines.

In those nine years, Steinberg amassed a 172-64 record and recently led Michigan to its first back-to-back NCAA Championships quarterfinals appearance in program history. Steinberg was the 2021 Big Ten Coach of the Year and the 2022 ITA Midwest Coach of the year.

Off the court, Steinberg was credited for an ultimate shift in culture that led to the team’s increased success in the Big Ten Tournament, NCAA Championships and overall yearly record.

Prior to the Wolverines, Steinberg coached at St. Johns, Alabama and most notably Pepperdine, where he led the Waves to win the 2006 NCAA Championship and was named the ITA Coach of the Year.

“It’s a privilege to be the new leader of the Florida men’s tennis program,” Steinberg said. “The University of Florida is rich with tradition and is the ultimate combination of academics and athletics. I’m beyond thrilled to get started in the Orange & Blue and continuing the Gators excellence on and off the court.”

This move comes less than a month after it was announced on Twitter that associate head coach Benjamin Becker would be resigning due to personal reasons. This leaves Michigan solely in the hands of volunteer assistant coach Max Stewart, who previously played at Oklahoma before joining the Wolverines’ coaching staff, until replacements are hired.

Without Steinberg at the helm, and with the absence of its roster’s upper half, Michigan may have to redefine expectations heading into the 2023-24 season.