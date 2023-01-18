Competing for the first time since November and looking to break a two-meet losing streak, the Michigan men’s and women’s swim and dive teams traveled to Bloomington on Saturday to take on Indiana. Despite several strong individual performances, both teams ultimately fell to the Hoosiers, unable to piece together complete team performances.

Graduate student Jared Daigle led the charge for the No. 15-ranked men’s team (5-3 overall, 1-1 Big Ten) against No. 7 Indiana, 212-88. He finished first in the 1,000-yard freestyle (9:08.67), as well as in the 200 IM (1:47.30). Daigle also tacked on a third place finish in the 200-yard backstroke (147.10).

In addition to earning both of the Wolverines’ first place finishes, Daigle’s impact out of the pool is substantial.

“He’s a great leader,” Michigan coach Mike Bottom said. “He knows where our team is … We have a great freshman class, but they’re an up and coming freshman class and they have to be inspired that it’s possible, and (Daigle) is certainly an amazing individual to do that.”

The Wolverines are a young team, with 20 underclassmen on the roster. Even so, sophomore Gal Groumi is already making an impact; he grabbed second place finishes in the 100- and 200-yard butterfly.

Others, including juniors Wyatt Davis and Ansel Froass, were responsible for a slew of top-five finishes, but never topped the podium. At the end of the day, Michigan’s 88 points weren’t nearly enough to overcome the 212 points accumulated by the Hoosiers.

For the 13th-ranked women’s team (5-4, 1-1), young talent was key as the Wolverines faced No. 12 Indiana. Freshman Katie Crom grabbed a first place finish in the 200 yard butterfly (2:00.65), while freshman Brady Kendall picked up their only other first place finish in the 100-yard butterfly (54.39). The women’s team lost 208.5-91.5.

Senior Lucy Hogan, competing in the 3-meter dive, put up a respectable score of 322.80. She finished in second place, followed by freshman Kiarra Milligan in fourth place.

Similar to the men’s team, a handful of close finishes was the name of the game for the women. Michigan tallied nine second–place results across the board on Saturday. Strong performances in the 200-yard medley and 400-yard freestyle relays weren’t enough to get the job done this week, but show promise going forward.

Michigan certainly showed signs of life this past weekend, especially from a handful of standout individuals. But both the men’s and women’s teams face a difficult stretch ahead, starting with a matchup against a ranked Ohio State squad next week. Competition is guaranteed to be stiff.

As evidenced by this week, the Wolverines have plenty of potential but they will need to kick it up a notch to have any shot at taking down the Buckeyes come next Saturday. They couldn’t this week, and that ultimately cost them.