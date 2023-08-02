Growing up in Israel, Gal Groumi always gravitated towards the water. Beginning at three years old, Groumi could often be found in pools and oceans, the water pulling him in and uncovering his potential.

Groumi has navigated a unique journey to becoming a member of the Michigan men’s swim and dive team and the Israeli national team. With his talent, Groumi knew coming to the United States and competing at the collegiate level was essential to his growth as a swimmer — and a person.

And the Wolverines are lucky he did. Groumi is a key component of Michigan’s program, driving much of the Wolverines’ success this past season, especially in the butterfly. With back-to-back Big Ten titles in the 200-yard individual medley, gold in the 100-yard butterfly and silver in the 200-yard butterfly for Michigan, Groumi has cemented his place as a leader in the pool.

Although he has enjoyed the water for as long as he can remember, Groumi’s swim career officially began when he was nine years old. His dad taught him how to swim, and he quickly started going to the country club to practice on his own.

“I was around nine, I was just at the country club swimming, and one of the coaches saw me having fun in the water,” Groumi said. “He just came up to me and said, ‘Hey do you want to try out for club swimming?’ and I said ‘Yeah, why not?’ ”

Groumi’s first international competition as a teenager helped him further realize his potential. But not only did it help his swimming career, it also held added significance because he would be representing his home country.

Israel is a major part of Groumi’s identity. It’s the flag he wears on his swim cap and the country he represents every time he dives into the water. And during his first international competition, he did not take the moment lightly.

“When I was 15 it was my first ever international competition for Israel,” Groumi said. “It was the first time that I actually understood, wow, I can make something in swimming, I can do something that is different than the other people.”

This moment cemented his career and aided in his realization that going abroad for university was necessary for his development.

Groumi looked at a variety of American schools, prioritizing academically rigorous schools along with competitive swim programs. Ultimately, Michigan and Groumi chose each other.

Groumi’s transition was far from easy, in both academic and athletic settings. As a mathematics and statistics major, he had to reteach himself concepts and terms in English in order to understand his professors.

“Studying in English was a shock in the beginning,” Groumi said. “My first semester I was not ready at all to study in English. Half the time, I was on Google Translate, trying to understand what the teacher said.”

In addition to academics, the athletic changes brought both stress and excitement for Groumi.

Moving from Israel, a country where athletics are not as widely celebrated, to America, where athletics are praised and closely followed, was a major adjustment. Sports are built into American culture — a notable shift compared to Israel.

“In Israel, the culture for sports is not as big as in the U.S.,” Groumi said. “We’re not very good at sports in general, as a country. I do think that a lot of times (Israeli athletes) do not get the respect that we get in Michigan.”

Despite Israel not having the same general competitiveness level with sports as the U.S., Groumi and his teammates made history at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics when they qualified for the finals of the 4 x 100 meter mixed medley relay. Groumi also anchored the 4 x 200 meter freestyle relay, which placed 10th. The magnitude of these races hasn’t fully sunk in for Groumi yet.

“It was a very good feeling making that final, it was the first time ever that an Israeli group did something like that,” Groumi said. “Something we’ve done was a historic event that happened in Israel. I don’t know if I fully understand what I did yet.”

Groumi has continued swimming throughout the summer in Israel, under the guidance of Israeli coaches Tom Rushton and David Marsh. Currently, Groumi is in Fukuoka, Japan for the Swimming Aquatics Championships, where he is competing for Israel. On July 23, he and his Israeli teammates placed seventh in the 4 x 100 freestyle relay. Additionally, he set a new Michigan record in the 100-meter butterfly, going 50.98 seconds.

When he returns to campus in Ann Arbor, Groumi plans to combine his training for the NCAA season with his training for the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, and he is optimistic for both seasons.

Though Groumi competes for the Wolverines during the school year, his summers are dedicated to competing for Israel. And nationally, he continues to break his own records and has already made Israeli athletic history before graduating from college.

“Growing up in Israel is brilliant,” Groumi said. “It’s always my home and I love Israel as my place.”

Groumi’s upbringing in Israel provided him with opportunities that brought him to Michigan and the Olympics. His international experience, both growing up and in the competition setting, have provided him a greater understanding of the international cultural differences in athletics.

Israel, Michigan and the greater swimming community are grateful that Groumi’s gravitation toward the water led to his standout swimming career. The water-loving three-year-old and the nine-year-old discovered at his local country club can look at Groumi now, proud of the unique — and historic — path he’s paved, and excited for what’s to come.