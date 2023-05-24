On Wednesday, longtime Michigan swimming and diving coach Mike Bottom announced that he will be retiring from the program in early August.

“Following my 15th year leading Michigan teams and over 30 years of collegiate coaching, my excitement moves to cheering on future success,” Bottom said. “In the coming weeks, I will enjoy being part of our summer national and international pursuits. I am excited to pass the helm to a fresh new leader who will win championships and mentor champions.”

Kicking off his career at Michigan in 2008 as the men’s swimming and diving coach, Bottom transitioned into leading the combined men’s and women’s programs four years later. In addition to his experience as a collegiate coach, Bottom also coached internationally and for Team USA at the 2016 Olympic Games.

Throughout his time in Ann Arbor with both the men’s and women’s teams, Bottom led the Wolverines to one NCAA title, 12 Big Ten titles and 11 top-10 NCAA finishes. He was a nine-time Big Ten Coach of the Year and has coached nine national champions during his tenure.

“An Olympic caliber coach, Mike sustained Michigan’s legacy of success in the pool for many years and will always be remembered for stewarding great success in men’s and women’s swimming and capturing the 2013 men’s national championship,” Manuel said.

Bottom will continue to lead both programs while the athletic department searches for a replacement.