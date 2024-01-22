The Michigan swim and dive team dusted off its suits, returning to the pool for the first time in 2024 for senior day. Both the men’s and women’s squads looked to ring in the new year with a victory against conference opponent Indiana, but quickly found themselves overmatched against the top-ranked Hoosier group.

The 16th-ranked Wolverine women (1-2 overall, 0-2 Big Ten) put up a fierce fight in the water, keeping pace with No. 7 Indiana (4-0, 1-0) for much of the day before the Hoosiers pulled away. Michigan fell by just four points, 152-148. The 17th-ranked Wolverine men (1-2, 0-2) met a harsher fate, losing 182-118 at the hands of the No. 5 Indiana men (5-0, 1-0).

Freshman Stephanie Balduccini led the effort for the Michigan women, topping the podium in the 100-yard freestyle as well as in the 200-yard individual medley. The former Olympian also placed second in the 200-yard freestyle behind Indiana’s Anna Peplowski. Sophomore Katelyn Crom turned in a strong performance for the Wolverines as well, winning the 500-yard freestyle and claiming two third-place finishes in the 200-yard freestyle and 200-yard butterfly.

The meet came down to the final race, the 400-yard freestyle relay, with the momentum in favor of the Wolverines after a podium sweep in the 100-yard butterfly. The relay featured a Michigan foursome of Balduccini, Crom, junior Lindsay Flynn and senior Claire Newman that entered the meet boasting the second-best time in the event across all of college swimming. But Indiana managed to out-touch the Wolverines with a strong third leg from Kristina Paegle to clinch the meet for the Hoosiers.

The Michigan men fared worse than the women, as they managed to win just four of the 14 events on the day against an Indiana team that has built itself into a formidable contender in the Big Ten.

“They’re a tough team, … arguably top seven on the women’s side and probably a top four team on the men’s side,” Michigan coach Matt Bowe said. “So we knew we were going to be up against it.”

Junior Connor Hunt turned in a nice performance in the distance events for the Wolverines, winning both the 500-yard and the 1000-yard freestyle. Hunt’s nine-second drop in the 1000 moved him into the top 25 in the Big Ten for the event. Sophomore Tyler Ray took the 100-yard butterfly title for Michigan with a fierce final lap that propelled him past Indiana’s Tomer Frankel. And senior Bence Szabados claimed the final win for the Wolverines in the 50-yard freestyle along with a third place finish in the 100-yard freestyle.

Though the energy on the pool deck was palpable on an exciting senior day for Michigan, it didn’t translate into very many personal best times. According to Bowe, the Wolverines weren’t necessarily aiming for top speed, opting to wear practice suits for the meet rather than technical racing suits.

“It’s kind of not the way we like to do things when we’re going into dual meets,” Bowe said. “We’re going to save our suiting up for when we want to be fast at the end of the year.”

In the diving well, Indiana swept all four of the events — the three-meter and one-meter diving for both men and women. For Michigan, junior Cameron Gammage took second in the men’s one-meter, and sophomore Kiarra Milligan claimed third in the women’s three-meter.

Despite the scoreboard, Bowe was pleased with his team’s performance coming off of a two-month hiatus between meets.

“I thought we did awesome today just in terms of matching up and really battling those races, trying to get our hands to the wall first,” Bowe said. “It was really exciting.”

Though the team maintained a positive outlook in what was a low-pressure environment, Michigan will want to get back in the win column as championship meets rapidly approach. With Bowe emphasizing individual improvements during the layoff, the team hopes that a sound process can produce better results soon.