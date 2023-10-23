This weekend, the Michigan’s men’s and women’s swim and dive teams traveled to Madison for a tri-meet against Wisconsin and Arizona. Coming off the high of a sweeping victory against Calvin and Hope colleges at the Be Better Invitational, this meet was the Wolverines’ first scored meet.

However, Michigan’s first test didn’t quite go as it planned. The Wolverines beat the Wildcats by a substantial margin with the women winning 228-119 and men winning 239-108. But, both squads fell short of beating the Badgers, with a final score of 216-137 for the women and 185-168 for the men.

“Certain mistakes were made … and we always talk to the athletes about making sure that they don’t fear making mistakes,” Michigan coach Matt Bowe said. “… It’s just how you use that feedback and the adjustments that you make off the back of it. The only thing we talk about is not making the same mistake twice.”

After the Wolverines struggled in the first meet day on Friday, they still managed to keep their heads up. Thanks to the familial atmosphere Bowe has been working to develop, the team spent a night working to uplift each other as well as to optimize their mindset.

“I wanted to see two things, and the first thing was be together as a team,” Bowe said. “So just do things together, invest in each other, lift each other up … And then the second thing was just control the controllables.”

Despite the disappointing team showing against Wisconsin, several Michigan athletes still stuck out with their impressive individual performances. On the women’s side, one of the best showings came from senior Kathryn Ackerman, whose endurance and strength in the 400-yard individual medley earned her a first place finish at 4:16:16 with a two-second lead on the Badgers’ runner-up, Maggie Waggoner.

For the men’s team, the more notable performances included senior Bence Szabado and sophomores Tyler Ray and Jack Wilkening. Szabado pulled out a narrow win of the 50-yard freestyle with a time of 19.82 seconds and Wilkening won the 400-yard freestyle relay. In the 100-yard butterfly, Ray delivered with a first-place time of 47:62 seconds.

With his performance here and his overall contributions, Wilkening encapsulates the goals Michigan and Bowe are working to achieve. Hoping to work on his swimmers’ depth of ability and all-around development, Bowe has been hoping for swimmers to branch out in their strokes and events, and has been working on coaching his team for this trait.

“We’ve definitely got areas of our team where we need to add a little more depth,” Bowe said. “And so part of that is recruiting and that’s something that we’re working on right now for future years. And part of it is coaching off our team and developing some people that are good on one stroke but can develop in other areas.”

Bowe noted Wilkening as one of the best examples of this depth, describing how, despite being a great backstroker in predominantly individual events, he branched out onto the Wolverines’ first-place 400-yard freestyle relay over the weekend. Despite being the youngest swimmer on the relay team, Wilkening’s split of 43:69 clocked in at the second-fastest.

On Saturday, Wilkening and the relay’s success was a bright spot for Michigan — while the Wolverines still fell to Wisconsin, their determination and self-reflection was a step in the right direction.

“We can’t control what Wisconsin or Arizona did.” Bowe said. “There were a few things that we focused on controlling and that was our attitude, our energy, and our effort.”

Moving forward this season, Michigan hopes to improve its times and keep working toward its goal of a Big Ten championship, NCAA titles and memorable races in the Paris Olympics. This meet may have been a disappointment to the Wolverines, but they hope that disappointment is fleeting. Despite this setback, Bowe and the rest of the team are advancing with optimism in spades and a keen eye for their own weaknesses.