On Friday, Michigan athletics director Warde Manuel announced that Matt Bowe would be taking the reins of the men’s and women’s swimming and diving programs.

Bowe brings a wealth of coaching experience to the Wolverines, with his most recent position being associate head coach for the men’s and women’s teams at the University of California, Berkeley. With the Golden Bears this past season, he helped the men’s team to a national title — in addition to an individual NCAA championship and 11 Pac-12 individual titles across the programs.

Before his stint at Cal, Bowe spent six years coaching in the Big Ten — serving as an assistant coach at Indiana in 2016-17 prior to spending five seasons at Ohio State. In his final season with the Buckeyes, Bowe served as the senior associate coach of the men’s program.

“Matt Bowe is an exceptional coach and we are thrilled to welcome him and his family to U-M to lead our men’s and women’s swimming and diving programs,” Manuel said. “Not only familiar with the Big Ten and surrounding landscapes, Matt has demonstrated success at the highest levels of Olympic and NCAA Championship competition.”

Bowe boasts a long list of accolades as both a coach and swimmer himself. In 2006, he became the British champion in the 100-meter butterfly — an event that he also reached the finals of at the 2007 World University Games in Bangkok and 2009 Games in Belgrade.

Following the retirement of longtime swimming and diving coach Mike Bottom, Bowe looks to further the success of both the men’s and women’s programs at Michigan.