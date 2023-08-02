Going to college across the world from home would understandably cause growing pains for most student-athletes.

But during her first year in Ann Arbor, competing for the Michigan women’s dive team, Kiarra Milligan has shown that she can make any place feel like home.

Milligan finished fifth at the NCAA Zone C Championships and placed second at three meets during the regular season, exhibiting the skillset that earned her multiple call-ups to the Australian National Dive Team and a spot on the Dream 2428 squad — a group of athletes who have the potential to perform at the 2024 or 2028 Olympic Games.

Hailing from Brisbane, Australia, Milligan was inspired to begin diving at nine years old when Chantelle Newbery, Australia’s first female Olympic diving champion, came to speak at her school.

“I was already a gymnast and swimmer,” Milligan told The Michigan Daily. “So me and my twin (sister) both put the two sports together in a sense to try diving.”

Since that first day that she and her sister began diving, Milligan never looked back.

After just five years in the sport, Milligan started to notice her potential. Along with her twin, Milligan was selected to compete for the Australian Junior Team at the World Junior Championships, marking the beginning of her international career. Milligan continued to shine in 2018, diving at the Australian Domestic Grand Prix and Australian Open Champs World Trials.

As she continued to pursue the sport and improve her tournament performances, Milligan was named the Australian Elite Junior Diver of the Year multiple times, going from finishing in seventh place at the Australian World Trials to regularly standing atop the podium.

“I would say that I’ve learned a lot about self-belief,” Milligan said. When it came time to look for colleges, Milligan could have stayed close to her home in Brisbane, but she bet on herself and decided that she wanted something more.

“I grew up watching other Aussie divers take this opportunity,” Milligan said. “I was at the point in my diving career where I needed change and thought why not?”

After looking at many different options, Milligan ultimately decided to go to Michigan. And that initial risk of going overseas to pursue her dreams has since paid off.

Milligan’s athletic performance was steady throughout her freshman season. Competing at the NCAA Championships and securing the Wolverines’ first second-place finish at the Big Ten Diving Championships since 2007, she achieved new heights for both herself and — for the first time in 16 years — Michigan’s dive program.

And while Milligan has displayed her abilities on the springboard, she has also shown her adaptability outside of the pool. Coming from one of the sunniest cities in Australia, the cold Ann Arbor winters are likely to stun anyone — but she hasn’t missed a beat.

The biggest obstacle for Milligan is not the snowstorms or the 30-degree December weather, rather, it’s being far from her family.

“It’s definitely been challenging,” Milligan said. “It’s the little things you miss like hugging your family or your parents cooking dinner, and with the time difference being that when Ann Arbor is awake, Brisbane is asleep and vice versa, it’s hard not being able to just pick up the phone and call when you need. However, at the same time I was ready for this experience and I know home is always there.”

Despite traveling over 9,000 miles from her family to pursue her dreams, Milligan is still connected to her home country. She is currently one of four Australian divers participating in the World University Games — a biennial international competition comprising national teams from 150 different countries.

Both the international and U.S. collegiate diving scenes prove incredibly competitive but, after years of training since her days as a young gymnast, she continues to dominate wherever she is. The ceiling continues to rise for Kiarra Milligan.

Her next goal? To make the Australian National Team for the 2024 Paris Olympics.

And with her commitment to diving and ability to thrive outside of her comfort zone, Milligan continues to show that she can find success wherever she goes.