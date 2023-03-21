The University of Michigan’s Central Student Government held their annual executive debate Sunday evening to give the campus community an opportunity to hear from the presidential and vice presidential candidates for the 2023-24 school year. Candidates were able to describe their campaign goals and the main issues they plan to address if elected. Student representatives from The Michigan Daily and The Michigan Review switched off asking the candidates questions about three main topics: administration, university affairs and student organizations.

The presidential candidates answered questions first. This year’s candidates are Engineering senior Zaynab Elkolaly, LSA junior Gabriel Ervin, LSA junior Maria Fields, Public Policy junior Meera Herle and LSA freshman Tony Liu.

Elkolaly is running independently and she is an Engineering representative on the CSG assembly. Ervin is a member of the Independence Union and an LSA Student Government representative. Fields is a member of the Respect Party and an Engineering representative on the CSG assembly. Herle is a member of the Forward Together Party and she is serving as the CSG Chief of Staff. Liu is running independently.

Several of the candidates spoke about improving mental health initiatives on campus and their plans for distribution of CSG funds, which they receive from the University, to student organizations and other campus programs.

Ervin discussed mental health in relation to high Ann Arbor rental costs.

“(Rent costs) have been out of control completely and have been an unbearable cost for many students on campus,” Ervin said. “I believe that the student government needs to work with the administration to address this problem. If the rent goes down, people are less stressed. People aren’t worried about where they’re going to get their next meal from or how they’re going to pay for their textbooks. That takes a lot of burdens off of people, and so we need to work on that together right now.”

Herle said she wants to increase access to mental health care across the University for students by expanding access to in-person counseling. If elected, Herle said she wants to work with administration to add mental health options for students that are intentionally inclusive of different communities including students of various racial, gender and sexual identities.

“As many of you may know, recently under the University plan, Uwill (is offering) students six free virtual therapy appointments,” Herle said. “I see this as a great first step in the right direction in terms of increasing mental health records at the University. I still think there’s a really big gap in access and I think that there’s a different experience going to in-person counseling as opposed to virtual counseling.”

When asked to share their thoughts about the CSG student fee that all students pay to CSG as a part of their semester tuition, the presidential candidates talked about how they would ensure the money was being used in ways that would benefit the student body. Elkolaly said she is generally opposed to this fee as she feels it places an undue burden on students of low-income backgrounds. If elected president, she said she would look into how to ensure the fee is being equitably acquired and will focus on the best ways to distribute it.

“The Student Organization Funding Committee is currently experiencing this insane influx this semester, especially from underfunded, underrepresented and marginalized organizations,” Elkolaly said. “Our current model for funding is not sustainable and that’s the first thing we want to change in terms of finances.”

Fields echoed Elkolaly’s concern about how funding is distributed to student organizations, and added that she will use community feedback to make decisions about allocating funds.

“I think that it’s really important that we find creative ways to continue to make sure that student organizations are supported appropriately,” Fields said. “The first thing that I would do with my administration is take a look at this budget, make really careful decisions, and have input from the community. Then, we’re able to support areas as much as we can, without putting a burden on the students who need help in the first place.”

When the presidential candidates sat down in the audience, their running mates took their places on

The vice presidential candidates are LSA senior Salma Hamamy, Art & Design junior Santana Malnaik, LSA junior Ethan Neff and LSA sophomore Bipasha Ray. Liu’s running mate, LSA sophomore Kieran Haas, did not attend Sunday’s debate.

Hamamy is running independently alongside Elkolaly and is currently a representative for LSA student government. Malnaik is a member of the Respect Party and an Art & Design representative on the CSG assembly. Neff is a member of the Independence Union and an LSA representative on the CSG assembly.

The vice presidential candidates focused their discussion on how they would work to create a more diverse and inclusive campus environment through CSG and would make student government more accessible to campus organizations.

Malnaik said as a woman of Color, she has experienced discomfort when talking about DEI initiatives with the CSG assembly. If she is elected vice president, Malnaik said her goal is to change that.

“As a current assembly member who has served two terms, I can honestly say the environment wasn’t always conducive to women and the POC serving,” Malnaik said. “I would really love to see a more welcoming environment, especially when it comes to bringing up DEI initiatives. Throughout my experience, whenever those issues are around, it’s been met with extreme discomfort and many barriers. We need to make sure we create a culture that welcomes all students and all people of different backgrounds and that those voices are honored and heard rather than shamed.”

When asked about how to improve assembly member retention amidst high dropout rates, Hamamy expressed concerns about CSG being a hostile environment in some instances.

“I think when students, especially assembly members, feel that their projects or their demands are not necessarily being reciprocated, they’re not finding much empathy towards them,” Hamamy said. “When there’s such a hostile environment, it takes such a large toll … and it makes it very difficult for them to want to stay in such an environment. So I think first and foremost, we need to make sure that there are structural placements enrolled within CSG to allow everyone to feel comfortable and … respected.”

Neff also said he would want to provide student organizations with more funding opportunities. He said an important part of his and Ervin’s platform is giving as much funding directly to students as possible.

“I think that our student boards know best how to serve the students and I believe that wholeheartedly,” Neff said. “I would like to think I have a decent pulse on a good amount of boards … So I think that giving them the funds to do that to help our students is best instead of us trying to do it ourselves. That’s why I think that we should increase the amount that we’re giving the student organizations.”

Ray said she thinks it is important to make sure student organizations know how they can qualify for funding from SOFC. She said making that process more accessible and transparent will help more student organizations get funding for the resources they need.

“I think the main thing is just increasing the transparency and visibility on how to acquire funding from SOFC,” Ray said. “We can do this by increasing the number of office hours of staff support and increasing advertising on how to go about the process as a whole. This would make ourselves super accessible to student organizations on campus. Having an open door policy and two-way conversation is important in really making sure that we’re listening to students’ needs.”

The 2023 CSG elections will be held on March 29 and 30. Students will be able to vote over those two days for the executive candidates and CSG assembly members at vote.umich.edu.

Daily Staff Reporter Jamie Kim can be reached at jamiehk@umich.edu.