Following the University of Michigan’s cancellation of voting on two Central Student Government resolutions regarding ongoing violence in Gaza — AR 13-025 and AR 13-026 — last week, University President Santa Ono sent an email to the U-M community Tuesday afternoon condemning the harassment of Arab, Muslim and Jewish communities on campus. The email was co-signed by seven of the eight members of the Board of Regents.

Ono specifically referenced the doxxing of two U-M students who were falsely accused of stealing U-M emails to send a message in support of AR 13-025. In his email, Ono confirmed the allegations are false and said the University does not tolerate this harassment.

“In one particular instance, two of our students have been targeted, slandered, and harassed after being accused of stealing a list of campus emails,” Ono wrote. “Let me be clear — the allegations against these two women are unequivocally false. The university email system was not hacked. Not only are the claims spurious; they are dangerous. The students have faced angry calls for their expulsion, hateful intimidation and physical threats.”

The email in question was authorized by an employee in the Office of the Registrar before being sent to students. All messages sent through the Targeted Email service must be approved by the U-M administration prior to deployment.

In an email to The Michigan Daily, University spokesperson Kim Broekhuizen wrote that the statement is intended to explain the rationale of the University’s decision to the campus community.

“Any (University) action in the future would need to be evaluated against the situation at the time,” Broekhuizen wrote.

In a Nov. 30 email to U-M students, Timothy Lynch, U-M vice president and general counsel, wrote that the email was a “significant violation,” and that the administration had no choice but to cancel the voting.

“That communication irreparably tainted the voting process on the two resolutions,” Lynch wrote. “The University immediately brought this violation to the attention of CSG. CSG declined to address this threat to the integrity of the election results.”

Ono said the University will not allow any future votes on the two resolutions in order to prevent further harassment against students, citing heightened tensions and divisions on campus.

“The proposed resolutions have done more to stoke fear, anger and animosity on our campus than they would ever accomplish as recommendations to the university,” Ono wrote. “Additionally, the proposals have generated an involuntary and unwarranted amount of outside negative attention on a community whose primary objective is to learn, to teach, to research and to serve.”

In an email to The Daily, CSG president Meera Herle wrote that CSG does not plan to release a follow-up statement on the matter. According to Herle, while CSG was not consulted by the University before writing its statement, they were happy to see their concerns addressed.

“We are viewing the University’s statement on this as the final word,” Herle wrote. “CSG was not consulted when the University wrote its statement, but (we) were very proud to see some things included which responded to concerns we have expressed to administrators.”

Ono said he is committed to meeting with student leaders to discuss how the University should move forward following the cancellation of the CSG votes.

“In the coming weeks I, and my leadership team, will schedule meetings with student leaders on varying sides of this issue to discuss real and tangible ways for our university to address the concerns,” Ono wrote. “This is a commitment and a promise.”

Daily Staff Reporter Sneha Dhandapani can be reached at sdhanda@umich.edu.