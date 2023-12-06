The University of Michigan’s Central Student Government released its official semesterly election results after the elections concluded on Thursday, Nov. 30. The election served to elect 11 representatives from each school or college to serve on the CSG Student Assembly as well as one seat on the U-M Police Department Oversight Committee. The ballot also included amendments CA 13-001 and CA 13-002 to the Student Body Constitution.

CA 13-001 proposed to change the way Assembly members are elected and sought to establish a minimum amount to allocate to all elections budgets. The initiative changed the election of Assembly members by using a single transferable vote, which allows voters to rank their choices for each candidate rather than picking only one candidate to elect.

According to the official results, the resolution passed with 2,665 votes in favor and will become effective immediately. The second amendment was also passed with 4,033 votes and sets the beginning of term of office to the second Tuesday after the voting period for a given CSG election closes.

Two other resolutions, AR 13-025 and AR 13-026, were initially on the ballot and focused on the University’s response to the ongoing war in Gaza. On Nov. 30, before the voting period ended, the University canceled both resolutions. Timothy Lynch, U-M vice president and general counsel, emailed the campus community and announced the University’s decision. Lynch explained that there was an email sent to the entire Ann Arbor campus about the resolutions, which violated the University’s Responsible Use of Information Resources policy.

Elected CSG Assembly members are expected to speak for their respective schools and vote in weekly Assembly meetings and legislative committee meetings on their behalf. Below are the elected representatives following the Fall 2023 CSG elections.

School of Dentistry representative: first-year Osama Naji

School of Information representative: graduate student Emma Heck

LSA representative: sophomore Ava Dorothy Yan

School of Public Health: junior Jane Heystek

School of Business representative: freshman Taylor Peterson

Peterson expressed excitement about serving as the representative of the Business School.

“I’ve been serving in the vacancy for this position … since September and I’ve just come to absolutely love CSG,” Peterson said. “I’m really excited to be able to not only advocate for (Business) students in this position, but also learn from the other students and what they’re doing and help kind of incorporate that into (the Business School) as well.”

Peterson said she looks forward to growing as a representative and learning something new from every CSG meeting that she attends.

“I just hope to go into every situation with an open mind and continue learning and growing, just kind of learning from the other representatives,” Peterson said. “I’m just really excited to be in this position and I’m looking forward to this year.”

College of Engineering representatives: sophomore Jonathan Dunne (Maize and Blue Union) and freshman Sophia Freyre

In an interview with The Michigan Daily, Freyre expressed her gratitude for being elected as one of the Engineering School representatives and said she has two main goals in her new position.

“One of (these goals) is to really make sure that I’m able to amplify the engineering voices by continuing to have an open communication with people,” Freyre said. “The second thing … is just to make sure that we are increasing overall wellness for the engineering community because, at the end of the day, I’m representing that college and our unique needs might be different than some of the other colleges.”

Freyre also said she looks forward to working with the other members of CSG.

“I just think that it’s a really great team that I’ve been able to meet with that seems super engaged and super passionate about what they’re doing,” Freyre said. “I’m really excited to be involved.”

Ford School of Public Policy representative: junior Cory Knittle (Maize and Blue Union)

Knittle, who has previously served as a member of the LSA Student Government, said he was honored to represent the Ford School in his first year as a public policy student.

“I previously served for the LSA Student Government and I felt like I was now ready to join CSG,” Knittle said. “Especially now with my new school, I could help (CSG) out a lot more and get a lot more done.”

Knittle said he wants to focus on working with international student groups and also make changes to how the campus handles state and nationwide election days.

“A lot of students are complaining about (the lack of an election holiday) as a major issue,” Knittle said. “Some students waited in line for three hours during the last (federal) election, which is ridiculous considering how cold Michigan winters are, so we’re trying to get that implemented.”

UMPD Oversight Committee member: Law student Ryan Stults

In an interview with The Daily, Stults said he was honored to be elected to serve on the UMPD Oversight Committee, which he said connects to his undergraduate degree in criminal justice and his desire to give back to the U-M community.

“(This position) really spoke to me as somebody that had worked in the criminal justice field and had an undergraduate degree in criminal justice that it looked like a really good way to plug in,” Stults said. “I really feel like everyone should give back to their communities where their skills and interests lie, so that really lined up well for me.”

Rackham Graduate School representatives: Ishaan Shetye, Magda Wojtara (Maize and Blue Union), Stefan Nielsen (Maize and Blue Union), Erin Neely (Maize and Blue Union)

Nielsen also said he was honored to have been elected to represent Rackham. Nielsen expressed that one of his goals as a representative is to help increase positive labor relations between the students and the University.

“The different people I’ve been involved with for at least a little bit since I’ve gotten to the University have been very involved with (the Graduate Employees Organization) last year and during their strike and so I’m hoping we can do some action in terms of labor and workers in general within CSG and the Assembly,” Nielsen said. “I’m really looking forward to being able to work within student government and get things done.”

