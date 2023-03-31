Public Policy junior Meera Herle and LSA sophomore Bipasha Ray of the Forward Together party are projected to be the next CSG president and vice president, according to preliminary results obtained by The Michigan Daily Friday morning.

Herle currently serves as the CSG president’s chief of staff and has previously served as CSG senior policy advisor for environmental justice. She has engaged in CSG projects such as the clothing exchange and the grocery bag drive.

Ray previously served as an intern for the chief programming officer and later became the chief programming officer for CSG in 2022. Her involvement included organizing events such as Winter Wonderland and the CSG clothing exchange with Herle.

The Forward Together Coalition aims to engage all three University of Michigan campuses by expanding Student Legal Services, broadening CSG’s textbook exchange program to include preparation materials for standardized tests and removing the GPA requirement for HAIL Scholarship recipients on the Dearborn and Flint campuses.

This is a developing story. The Michigan Daily will share more information about the official results here in the coming days.

The Michigan Daily News Staff can be reached at news@michigandaily.com