The University of Michigan LSA Student Government hosted its 2023 presidential debate at Forum Hall in Palmer Commons Monday evening in advance of their election on March 29 and March 30. There are two executive tickets in this year’s LSA Student Government Election. The first ticket consists of LSA junior Aleezah Manzoor and LSA junior Mithun Vidhya-Ponraj, as the president and vice president, respectively. The second consists of LSA freshman Patrick Szendro-Arceo and LSA freshman Jack Handzel, as the president and vice president candidates.

In her opening statement, Manzoor said she and Vidhya-Ponraj are running to support LSA students through the policies and projects they plan to enact if elected.

“As we engage in this important presidential debate, we want to emphasize our shared passion for making a positive impact on our campus community,” Manzoor said. “Through our years of experience serving on the LSA Student Government, we have gained a deep understanding of the challenges and opportunities facing our fellow LSA students. We have seen firsthand the potential of our government to enact tangible changes that improve the lives of students.”

Szendro-Arceo opened his statement by expressing his desire to have students feel represented by their student government. He emphasized the importance of elevating new voices to create meaningful change on campus.

“Have you ever felt like student government has meant nothing to you as a student?” Szendro-Arceo said. “It is essential for new voices to be put in leadership positions so that we do not lose that essence of innovation. I trust the current and future representatives in this room to work together during my presidency in order to bring about long-lasting, positive change for future Wolverines that walk this great institution. It is an honor to fight for your rights.”

Szendro-Arceo said he hopes to improve LSA Student Government’s outreach efforts with student organizations and multicultural communities on campus.

“We will promote cultural inclusivity and understanding of multicultural events,” Szendro-Arceo said. “Student (organizations) are essential for this. They know what’s best in terms of promoting student body cultures and beliefs.”

Manzoor discussed the University’s DEI strategic plan which will continue with the launch of DEI 2.0 in the upcoming fall semester. She said encouraging more student involvement in conversations surrounding the University’s DEI initiatives can help ensure the plan better supports students’ needs. As LSA Student Government president, Manzoor said she would ensure that opportunities to talk with administration about the DEI plan are clearly communicated to the LSA community.

“By involving students more actively in DEI initiatives, the strategic plan can be more responsive to their needs, concerns and perspectives, ultimately fostering a more inclusive and supportive campus community,” Manzoor said.

Vidhya-Ponraj also discussed the importance of student government as a liaison between the student body and University administration. He said he and Manzoor want to help the University to be able to hear directly from students, especially when it comes to well-being and mental health on campus.

“We’d like to foster more connection between students and administration to get students’ input … on projects (regarding) wellness and creating resources that students can use to better suit their needs,” Vidhya-Ponraj said.

Manzoor also said she hopes to encourage an open dialogue on campus surrounding issues related to sexual assault and to ensure that the University remains a supportive environment for survivors.

“I think one thing that really does impact survivors’ guilt and victims of sexual assault is the feeling of being alone, and that’s something that we really want to diminish and just make people feel comfortable to come to us and talk about how they think we can better help the issue,” Manzoor said. “Listening to our constituents is the most important thing in this regard.”

Handzel said he and Szendro-Arceo hope to empower survivors as well. He said increasing access to resources and building communities of support are the two main things that his campaign plans to focus on implementing if they are elected.

“Our platform is committed to reducing survivors’ guilt, to empowering survivors to reach out to whatever level of resources they need and overall to broadening access and encouraging sexual assault survivor support,” Handzel said.

Szendro-Arceo said he wants to improve sustainability efforts on campus by raising awareness about waste management. Though the LSA Student Government frequently discusses sustainability in their meetings, he said all students on campus need to be informed about how they can positively contribute to the environment.

“As president, I would like to work with student government to increase the amount of required training to audiences beyond student government — especially first-year students,” Szendro-Arceo said. “It would be beneficial to the student community if (the University had a) zero-waste training option during (freshmen) orientation sessions.”

In his closing statement, Vidhya-Ponraj said he and Manzoor want to continue making campus an inclusive environment for LSA students of all different backgrounds and identities.

“Together we can make an impact on our campus and create a more equitable and inclusive and supportive and vibrant environment for all LSA students,” Vidhya-Ponraj said. “We kindly ask for your support and trust and our ability to win an advocate on your behalf. Let’s work together and shape a brighter future for our University community.”

Handzel said he and Szendro-Arceo are prepared to challenge the status quo to enact meaningful change.

“We are not anchored to the status quo,” Handzel said. “We possess concrete knowledge of this government’s procedures, a deep comprehension of governmental structure and a firm understanding of constituent-relevant issues. But we refuse to continue any practice nearly because that’s the way things are.”

LSA students can vote for LSA Student Government executive candidates and representatives from March 29 to March 30 at vote.umich.edu.

Daily Staff Reporter Nirali Patel can be reached at nirpat@umich.edu.