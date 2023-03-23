Engineering junior Maria Fields and Art & Design junior Santana Malnaik are running for Central Student Government 2023 President and Vice President, respectively, as a part of the Respect Party. Fields currently serves as a College of Engineering representative to CSG and is a part of the Communications and Nominations Committees within CSG. Santana serves as the School of Art & Design Representative to CSG and is a part of the Communications Committee.

The Michigan Daily sat down with Fields and Malnaik to talk about their backgrounds, platforms and the upcoming CSG election on March 29 and 30. This interview has been edited and condensed for clarity.

The Daily’s interviews with all of the 2023 CSG executive candidates can be found here.

The Michigan Daily: Why are you running for CSG President?

Maria Fields: I’m really excited to bring a new fresh environment to CSG. I really want to focus on capitalizing on the fact that people who participate in CSG are also students. I also want to focus on really connecting with the students and being more involved. I’m extremely passionate about focusing on diversity, equity and inclusion and really focusing on making CSG a more genuine and sincere environment. That way, students can understand that we really do want CSG to be accessible for them, and that we care about hearing from everyone and actually showing that through our actions.

TMD: Santana, are you running for the same reason?

Santana Malnaik: I’m running for a very similar reason. As Assembly members, we have been frustrated in the past with the accessibility of CSG. I think a lot of students don’t really know what CSG does or that we can be a resource for them, especially when it comes to funding. We would work on being present. We want to go to different organizations on campus and show up for them because we can’t properly represent the students if we’re not actually there and seeing what they’re doing.

TMD: Do you have any concrete policies to make CSG more accessible for students?

MF: I started the Celebration of Cultures, and I wanted to institutionalize it within the University of Michigan. I also wanted to focus on a Disability Cultural Center and supporting different sustainability projects that are already going on.

TMD: If elected, would you change what CSG is spending its money on?

SM: We would increase funding for student orgs through the Student Organization Resource Center, the Wolverine Consulting Group or other avenues. We want to make sure there are more advanced payment opportunities for student organizations on campus, and really help them get off the ground. Spending a lot of money on the basis of getting paid back afterwards is not always accessible for student organizations. Increasing advanced payment opportunities is one of our major points.

TMD: CSG passed a resolution about including the cost of laundry in room and board. What is your stance on that?

SM: It’s coming out of the student’s pocket, not necessarily a guardian or whoever is supporting them with tuition payments. As a student who works while also going to school, little costs such as laundry do add up. It gets very expensive very quickly. If you’re paying the amount that most students are paying to live in the dorms, it should be an included fee. It should be accessible for all students.

TMD: How are you going to make sure that the University administration is going to support your policies?

MF: If it’s an issue that students are particularly passionate about, we will be making sure we are representing those voices, and showing them that ‘Hey there’s student support.’ Whether that’s getting quotes from different people or like getting signatures or if we can have student guests. Just to show this is not just something that only people within our cabinet are concerned about.

TMD: In two sentences, why should students vote for you?

MF: If you want a friend, and you want an advocate, you should vote for us.

SM: As a student on this campus, I’ve really struggled with finding community. I think Maria and I, the Respect Party, are really going to help other students find community on this campus.

Voting for the Winter 2023 CSG elections will take place from March 29 to March 30 at vote.umich.edu.

Daily Staff Reporter Ryan Kersten can be reached at ryankers@umich.edu.