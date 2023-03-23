LSA juniors Gabriel Ervin and Ethan Neff are running for Central Student Government 2023 President and Vice President, respectively, as a part of the Independence Union party. Ervin is currently serving as an associate representative in the LSA Student Government. Neff is currently serving as an LSA representative to CSG, and serves on the Rules and Ethics Committees.

The Michigan Daily sat down with Ervin and Neff to talk about their backgrounds, platforms and the upcoming CSG election on March 29 and 30. This interview has been edited and condensed for clarity.

The Michigan Daily: Why are you running for CSG President?

Gabriel Ervin: The current structure of the CSG really disenfranchises a huge part of the student population. If you look at the average income for a member of CSG versus the average income for the average student, it’s quite far apart. So what I would say is that we’re running to shake up the establishment. We’re running because we believe the students deserve an alternative to corruption and decay. We’re running because we want to really turn the page on this era of the status quo and bring forth a new atmosphere in which students can be heard, understood and really have their dignity back.

TMD: Previously in this interview, you discussed having more requirements for CSG representatives; what do you mean by that?

Ethan Neff: So there are a lot of things that are required of assembly members that have become more lenient. For example, there’s attendance for assembly every week, and then there is attendance for committee meetings. Now, you can actually get out of doing committee meetings by filling out something called an engagement point. That can be as simple as just hoping into a Zoom call for a different committee, not listening the whole time and turning your picture off and not even engaging. There’s been movements to add more requirements that have gotten voted down.

GE: We have this sort of thing where people are willing to put out all the statements in the world, but when it’s actually time to pick up a shovel and do something for other people. But I don’t think we’re providing an outlet for them to do that either. We’re going to say that assembly members need to put in a certain amount of hours towards community service.

TMD: Right now, CSG spends about 50% of its budget on student organizations and you propose spending 85%. Where do you see areas of the budget that can be cut down to make this change?

GE: Well you see, there is a lot of waste, fraud and abuse, as we’ll call it, that exists. We have these one-time events that cost thousands. You have the ordering of 3,000 teddy bears, 700 of which are still sitting in the CSG office upstairs. They’re not being given away to students.

EN: So they ordered these teddy bears for Valentine’s Day and there were a lot of students that put in for them. It is an exuberant amount of money, right? But I could see the potential benefit. But they obviously didn’t do their due diligence with checking the company they ordered from, because they came after Valentine’s Day. No students came to pick them up, because why would you want a teddy bear after Valentine’s Day?

GE: There was a scandal because they spent a total of $125,000 in the last two months, which really covered up the other scandal, which is how they misplaced $80,000. So if we’re doing some math about how much money has been mismanaged, we’re over $200,000. So as long as we don’t mismanage $200,000, we’re going to easily fulfill our pledge of raising student organization budgets by more than $100,000.

TMD: You mentioned CSG engagement within CSG itself. Do you have any plans for expanding CSG involvement to include people outside of CSG?

GE: Town halls are going to be a big way to get people involved. Having people who otherwise would not be involved in CSG coming and asking questions to CSG will both encourage more people to be involved, and encourage the people who are already involved to be more accountable.

TMD: You mentioned you are going to simplify the funding process for student organizations. Do you have any specific proposals on that front?

GE: Yes, you’re going to submit a receipt, or an itemized expense request. We’re going to do a little research about your club, and then we’re either going to approve it, partially approve it or deny it. There’s not going to be an itemized expense request for our friends and then an itemized expense request for others — none of this favoritism.

EN: Student Organization Funding Committee mainly works on a reimbursement basis. So time is of the essence for a lot of these smaller clubs that, you know, are working out of pocket and then reimbursed later. A lot of clubs can’t afford to wait.

TMD: CSG passed a resolution about including the cost of laundry in room and board. What is your stance on that?

GE: A member of our party — Tyler Fioritto, one of our assembly candidates — was behind that. Everyone’s getting on the bandwagon now, but when it was introduced he said he faced major opposition. He was fighting for this one before it was popular. It was Tyler’s effort, we give him a big shout-out.

TMD: Imagine you’re talking to someone who’s never even heard of CSG and you have two sentences to convince them to vote for you. What do you say?

GE: We are calling out the leadership failures in CSG and we’re going to provide an alternative. We are your representatives.

Voting for the Winter 2023 CSG elections will take place from March 29 to March 30 at vote.umich.edu.

