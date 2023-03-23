Public Policy junior Meera Herle and LSA sophomore Bipasha Ray are running for Central Student Government 2023 President and Vice President, respectively, as a part of the Forward Together party. Herle has previously interned with the CSG president’s office and currently serves as CSG chief of staff. Ray currently serves as Chief Programming Officer.

The Michigan Daily sat down with Herle and Ray to talk about their backgrounds, platforms and the upcoming CSG election on March 29 and 30. This interview has been edited and condensed for clarity.

The Michigan Daily: What influenced you to run?

Meera Herle: I got involved in CSG my freshman year in 2020. I actually was never involved in student government in high school; I could not have told you that this is where I end up in a few years. I just wanted to find a community on campus. I think we can continue to work on that partnership by including other student voices at the table — making sure that, because CSG has this privilege where we get to speak with the Dean of Students or the President of the University on a regular basis, we can take things that we’ve heard from other student leaders to them; because they’re obviously not going to be able to speak to the needs of every single student on campus.

Bipasha Ray: I joined CSG my freshman year as an intern with the chief programming officer at the time. I then became CPO myself second semester. This year, as CPO, I’ve been able to take different programs that I already know and take them to the next level, like our free graduation gown program. The reason I’m running is because I see lots of different needs that need to be fulfilled. I want to use my experiences in CSG to continue expanding our programs and doing program events that students want to see.

TMD: What brought you to run together as one party?

MH: We’ve known each other for a while now because we’ve been on the same executive team for the past two years. We also both have served now in two very different CSG administrations, and we’re taking some lessons from those administrations and understanding our own leadership style as well as team management. We’re friends in a personal setting because we’ve worked together within CSG for such a long time. In addition to that, the two of us had conversations very early on in the election season about how we would like to create a campaign team or a slate of assembly candidates and how we would like to continue working within an administration should we be elected.

TMD: Can you highlight a few issues for me that are most prevalent to you and your campaign?

MH: Our platform is divided into six sections: affordability, accessibility, sexual misconduct prevention, survivor empowerment, student well-being and we want to promote suitability and advocacy. If CSG cannot implement a solution directly, and we can pull money directly from our budget to solve it, for the most part those issues are going to fall under advocacy. I think in terms of things that we really prioritize on our platform, they actually happen to fall within that last section, like the University’s indigenous land acknowledgement. We are trying to practice what we preach, not just throw words out there and not demonstrate what we mean by that.

TMD: Can you tell me a little bit more about your campaign Forward Together?

MH: We are running with a slate of assembly candidates. We’re up to 23 representatives. The idea behind why we wanted to run with a “party,” or a coalition of assembly candidates, is because if we’re two people sitting in a room running the platform, it’s impossible that we can call that representative of the needs of the entire student body. Our platform is a combination of ideas that we’ve had, ideas from assembly candidates, as well as ideas from members of the campaign team.

TMD: Can you tell us about some of the more prevalent issues on campus that you want to fix?

BR: I’m really looking to increase affordability and accessibility on campus and also to promote more sustainable practices. Another thing that a lot of students don’t really know is what CSG does — they know we have a student government, but what do they actually do? My big goal is to bridge that gap so students are able to reach out to CSG when they have an issue. I ran Winter Wonderland last semester, which was the big ice skating rink on the Diag. This semester, I’m also working on doing a movie night in the Diag and I’m working on doing a 5k in the Arb to fundraise for a scholarship. My goal is to help bridge that gap between CSG in the student body so we can help with issues like sustainability, mental health and well-being, and help advocate for bigger issues at a top-down level.

TMD: What are some goals you have in mind and specific issues that you’d like to address?

MH: Something in particular that I’ve been thinking a lot about is the student mental health crisis that is happening right now. This is something that isn’t reflected on our platform, and that I’ve just been thinking a lot about recently. I’m very passionate about increasing opportunities for in-person mental health care as well as peer-to-peer based services. There’s a shortage of CAPS counselors and there’s also an insane wait time right now for CAPS appointments. Mental health should be an area where the University is prioritizing DEI efforts as well because it’s very important to see a counselor or a therapist on the other side of the table that looks like you. It just establishes better relationships and more mental health care coverage.

TMD: Is there anything else you’d like to share with student voters?

BR: I think what differentiates us from everyone else running is that Meera and I have so much combined experience working with CSG, and I think that will help us with all these advocacy points. We already have existing relationships with administrators. Every single thing on our platform is something that we are super passionate about and that we also see as feasible in accomplishing in our one year with the administration.

Voting for the Winter 2023 CSG elections will take place from March 29 to March 30 at vote.umich.edu.

