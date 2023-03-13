The Forward Together campaign –– one of the student-led political parties in the 2023 Central Student Government elections –– hosted their launch party at the Ford School of Public Policy Wednesday evening to introduce their presidential and vice presidential CSG candidates to the University of Michigan community. Public Policy junior Meera Herle is running for president alongside LSA sophomore Bipasha Ray, who is running for vice president in the upcoming elections, which will take place March 29-30.

At the event, the campaign representatives said their platform centers on making the University affordable, accessible and inclusive for all students. Their plans include addressing sexual misconduct and sustainability issues on campus.

Herle and Ray also said they plan to prioritize collaboration with student leaders in a broad variety of campus organizations if elected. Herle and Ray said they believe their experiences in various organizations and as leaders within CSG will help them work well with students who are passionate about several different things. Herle is the director of operations for the Michigan Undergraduate Law Review, a U-M tour guide and a member of Theta Alpha Psi. Ray is currently a research assistant and member of MedLaunch and Phi Delta Epsilon.

LSA sophomore Andrew van Baal, Forward Together party chair and campaign manager, said he looks forward to working with the campaign as the election gets closer. Van Baal said he is honored to work with both of the candidates and to be part of a community of student leaders in general.

“I don’t just get to call (campaign members) colleagues, I get to call them friends,” van Baal said. “Their passion for the work that they’re doing in building a campaign that is based in diversity, equity, inclusion and justice and serving the University as representatively as possible, listening to all of the voices from all corners of this university to build a coalition that is truly representative and serving the government in the fullest capacity as possible.”

After an introduction from van Baal at the launch party, Herle spoke to the crowd on how her previous experience in advocacy and leadership has prepared her to address student needs. Herle currently serves as the CSG chief of staff and was previously the CSG senior policy advisor for environmental justice.

“I see myself as someone who you should elect to be your next (CSG) president because I have that passion for advocacy,” Herle said. “I also have the institutional knowledge and the experience to take on this big role. I have been speaking with administrators, I know things that have worked in the past and things that have not worked and I’m confident that everything that you see on our platform is something that is feasible and that we can execute.”

Ray said she was particularly motivated to run to uplift sustainability initiatives and increase access and inclusion in CSG and across campus.

“I want to be CSG’s next vice president to continue this momentum of creating events and programs that students want to interact with, increasing sustainability, addressing accessibility and bringing in the voices of alternative organizations,” Ray said.

Daily Staff Reporter Nirali Patel can be reached at nirpat@umich.edu.