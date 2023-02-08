The University of Michigan’s Central Student Government met Tuesday evening to discuss executive goals for the semester, the upcoming CSG Wellbeing Day and updates to recent resolutions.

CSG President Noah Zimmerman began by presenting a State of the Students report, which included a review of tangible goals for the semester, team initiatives and new positions.

“We’re going to be highlighting and advocating for student organizations,” Zimmerman said. “Helping everyone here, as well as student organizations, get to know who our administrators are … so that way it breaks down the barrier (between administration and) students.”

CSG Vice President Jacqueline Hillman then discussed the assembly’s plans to allocate a $20,000 donation to CSG Wellbeing Day on March 25.

“(The Wellbeing Day) includes working with the Student-Athlete Advisory Council and recruiting some athletes to come and give visibility to mental health, including their ‘Sack the Stigma’ campaign,” Hillman said. “The main part of the event is tabling and resource distribution from various entities on campus, as we did in the fall, and student organizations involved in mental health.”

CSG also plans to have arcade games, local band performances, a bouncy house, a petting zoo, free food trucks and other amenities on the Diag during the event.

The assembly also introduced the Unaffiliated Election Officials Act, which aims to prevent elections officials from favoring specific candidates or referenda in a given election. The resolution would restrict the right of elections officials and justices to endorse, donate and serve as a circulator for a referendum.

Jarek Schmanski, vice chair of the Rules Committee, explained how the Rules Committee added a clause to the Act specifying the penalties that would be addressed to any elections officials or members of CSG who violate it.

“Any official who violates this clause is subject to impeachment,” Schmanski said.

Engineering senior Zaynab Elkolaly then brought up the Centralized Campus Room Reservation Advocacy Act, which advocates for a streamlined room reservation system across the U-M Ann Arbor campus.

“We basically wanted to reiterate our desire to see rooms being made more affordable or completely removing the charges to book rooms, as this is a major barrier to smaller or lower-funded (student) organizations,” Elkolaly said.

The resolution passed unanimously.

The assembly also addressed the Election Turnout Fund resolution, which would appropriate $10,000 to student organizations and unit governments to publicize student elections. Schmanski objected to the motion, noting that if a club were to endorse a candidate the funding would create a conflict of interest.

“We’d be essentially stripping the right of a student organization to endorse a candidate,” Schmanski said. “I think (that) money could be spent elsewhere.”

The resolution was referred back to committees for second reads next week.

Public Health junior Aarushi Ganguly introduced the Endorsement of GEO’s Bargaining Platform resolution, which endorses all aspects of the Graduate Employees’ Organization bargaining platform.

The resolution would state that “CSG calls on the administration to negotiate with GEO with seriousness and empathy to reach a productive tentative agreement.”

The assembly will continue discussing this resolution in their next meeting as well.

The assembly then moved to discuss a series of upcoming elections; LSA freshman Kenichi Lobbezoo was nominated for the deputy elections commissioner for finance, LSA freshman Joyce Jung was nominated for deputy elections commissioner for events and outreach, and Law School student Erika Farmer was nominated for associate justice to the Central Student Judiciary. All nominations were passed unanimously.

