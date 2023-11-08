The University of Michigan Central Student Government convened Tuesday evening in the Wolverine Room at the Michigan Union to discuss campus sustainability and CSG election turnout.

Kelly Jones, sustainability programs manager at the U-M Graham Sustainability Institute, led the Assembly through a Planet Blue Ambassador training program. All interested members could train to become ambassadors for Planet Blue to promote increased involvement and collaboration between the program and CSG on sustainability efforts and resources. The institute’s work aligns with the University’s sustainability and carbon neutrality 2025 goals to reach net-zero university-wide greenhouse gas emissions.

Jones provided the Assembly with an overview of sustainability and how to approach it effectively within the community. She encouraged the group to consider the “seven generations” principle when making sustainability-related decisions.

“The idea of the seven generations principle (is) … that when you’re making any decision to think about how it will impact people seven generations into the future,” Jones said. “If you think about how it will impact them in the future, you are likely to make a more sustainable choice,” Jones said.

Jones drew attention to a number of on-campus opportunities that Assembly members can actively promote such as zero waste events, the 300 water refill stations across campus, the Maize and Blue Cupboard, transportation options to Detroit and free bike pumps located throughout campus.

Following the training, Law School student Tyler Watt, student general counsel, and LSA junior Taylor Quick, the Assembly’s deputy student general counsel, presented an analysis of trends in CSG election turnout since the 1980s. The two also discussed ways to enhance future voter participation in CSG elections.

Quick explained a graph illustrating the overall turnout in CSG elections over the years that showed variations in turnout during the introduction of online voting and the COVID-19 pandemic.

“In 2000, which was the introduction of online voting — before that, it was on paper — there was a spike,” Quick said. “Of course, in 2020, there was some lower turnout.”

Watt then discussed their findings related to election trends, including the impact of presidential slates, political parties and various advertising strategies. According to Watt, the analysis revealed a strong correlation between the number of presidential slates and parties and voter turnout.

“The more parties you tend to have, the higher the turnout tends to be,” Watt said. “Whenever LSA would send out an email blast, it would boost CSG’s election turnout. Whenever CSG would send out an email blast, it would boost LSA’s election turnout.”

Will and Quick said they plan to implement several strategies to enhance future election participation at the upcoming election, which will take place Nov. 28 through Nov. 30. They said these strategies will include longer voting periods, universal election dates to streamline the process, increased email blasts to boost awareness and improved signage for enhanced visibility.

The filing period for the upcoming CSG election will be extended to a month as a means to encourage more candidates to run. In addition, a newly implemented SimplyVoting system — equipped with a built-in mass email function — and the placement of large reusable signage throughout the Diag will be used to promote and facilitate voting.

Quick emphasized that voter turnout at CSG elections is especially important given that the assembly and those elected reflect the University’s student community as a whole.

“I think you have a lot of power in your hands when you’re voting on resolutions,” Quick said. “You guys may not think that you have a lot of power, but a lot of the things that you guys do and say get reported on. People read that and people reflect on that and it creates a perception of CSG. How we conduct ourselves is representative of how people feel about the rest of the student community.”

Daily Staff Reporter Emma Spring can be reached at sprinemm@umich.edu.